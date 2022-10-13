ROME – The constant evolution of technologies and the expansion of services available to motorists require today, and even more so in the future, a high effort for their management. Just think of the huge amount of data that must be processed, often in real time, to ensure the perfect functioning of all vehicle components and their connectivity. Thus, Hyundai Motor Group (Hmg), with the Kia and Geniesis brands, during the “Unlock the Software Age” forum presented the global strategy based on the new Integrated Modular Architecture (Ima), which will transform all its vehicles into “Software Defined Vehicles “(Sdv). The new architecture is divided into five levels: the vehicle platform, the electrical / electronic architecture, the software platform, the data platform and the “Future of Mobility” ecosystem which groups together a series of modes and services for mobility, autonomous driving including.





This transformation, according to the Korean group, will usher in an unprecedented era of mobility, giving users the freedom to remotely upgrade the performance and functionality of their vehicles, anywhere, anytime. Hmg’s constantly evolving software and mobility technology will ensure that all models, including those already in circulation, will always be “updated”. This capability will allow vehicle functions, including safety, convenience, connectivity, protection and driving performance, to be updated via Over-The-Air (Ota) software updates.

Based on the new generation EV platform, the integrated controller and the internally developed Connected Car Operating System (ccOS), all Hmg vehicles will be equipped to receive OTA software updates by 2025. The Korean giant also expects that by the same date, from the current 10 million vehicles registered to its Connected car services (CCS) worldwide, there will be 20 million vehicles equipped with Ima and ccOS.

Connected vehicles, equipped with state-of-the-art telecommunications features, will create unprecedented value and possibilities by providing users with personalized services, such as software subscriptions. In addition, the connected car data will integrate with the Group’s future mobility solutions, Purpose Built Vehicles (Pbv), Advanced Air Mobility (Aam), robotaxis and robots. Thanks to the creation of a new data platform, innovative services will be provided through the connection and processing of the various data generated during the life cycle of the car, as well as promoting the creation of an open ecosystem in collaboration with different industrial sectors such as logistics and hospitality.





All this will lead Hmg to a massive investment in software development to integrate hardware and software technologies, improve and internalize the technological capabilities of mobility, signing strategic partnerships such as the one started with Nvidia, a leading company in AI computing. By 2030, the Group plans to invest 18 trillion won in resources, including the creation of a new Global software center to strengthen its capabilities in this area and accelerate the development of Software Defined Vehicles.

“By transforming all vehicles into Software Defined Vehicles by 2025, Hyundai Motor Group will completely redefine the concept of cars and take a leading role in ushering in an era of mobility never experienced before,” said Chung Kook Park, president and chief executive. of Hyundai Motor Group’s R&D division – Creating visionary vehicles, equipped with the ability to evolve through software, will allow customers to keep their vehicles updated with the latest features and technologies even after they have left the factory. ” In short, the revolution of the Hyundai group has just begun, we will see what the results will be. (Maurilio Rigo)