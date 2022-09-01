ROME – Hyundai Motor Group celebrates Genesis, Hyundai and Kia. The three car brands of the Korean company were ranked at the top of the “JD Power 2022 US Tech Experience Index Study”, the best technological recognition. In detail, the premium brand Genesis obtained the absolute first place for the second consecutive year, totaling more than 50 points behind the second ranked brand, with a total of 643 points in the Innovation Index.

“Genesis is able to offer the latest technologies to its customers with its award-winning range of vehicles – said Claudia Marquez chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America – We are delighted that the results of the study recognize our commitment to implementing technologies aimed at improving the driving experience of our customers “. As for the Hyundai brand, it ranked first among generalist manufacturers for the third consecutive year, while the Kia brand obtained a flattering second place. The Tech Experience Index study conducted in the United States is based on responses from 84,165 owners of new 2022 model year vehicles, surveyed after 90 days of ownership.

35 automotive technologies are then analyzed by experts divided into four categories: comfort, emerging automation, energy and sustainability, infotainment and connectivity. The study then measures in detail the effectiveness with which each brand introduces the technologies to the market, assigning them an evaluation on a scale from 0 to 1,000 points.

“Offering advanced technology solutions to meet the needs of our customers is at the heart of our product development and dealer training strategies – added Ricky Lao, director of product planning at Hyundai Motor North America – The key is make these innovative features easy to use and offer them to a wide audience of customers. We also provide customers with a lot of training at our dealerships to ensure consumers have a better experience with their vehicles ”. In short, according to the company, the results of the research demonstrate the dedication of all three brands of Hyundai Motor Group towards technological innovation, reliability and user satisfaction. (Maurilio Rigo)