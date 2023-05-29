Hyundai idea, here are the smart headlights to prevent night accidents

ROME – Hyundai Mobis has managed to develop new generation headlights that show road signs in real time on the road ahead. The Korean giant predicts that this technology integrated with GPS navigation will become the latest innovation capable of significantly reducing night-time traffic accidents for both drivers and pedestrians.

This lighting system is made up of HD micro LEDs and a digital micro-mirror device (DMD), a set of small mirrors that act as a reflector. The information obtained from the front sensor (camera) and GPS navigation can be integrated to provide the driver with all the necessary information.







The device has around 25,000 micro LEDs with a width of 0.04 mm (thinner than a human hair), practically 250 times more LEDs than currently mass-produced LED projectors. This allows the lamp to control the light more sensitively, as the number of LEDs is much higher. It also helps the lamp locate objects and pedestrians more accurately. The Dmd is an ultra-precise regulator that reflects light using microscopic mirrors as small as 0.01 mm. The lights emitted by the LEDs are reflected by 1.3 million digital mirrors to project the desired shapes and symbols onto the road surface.

An important feature of the Hyundai Mobis HD lighting system is that it reflects the data provided by the camera sensor and GPS navigation in real time. For example, when a vehicle approaches a road construction zone, the HD lighting system displays the ‘Under Construction’ symbol and can also inform the driver of the speed limit. The camera sensor can recognize pedestrians during night driving and once recognized alerts the driver while projecting the zebra crossing sign onto the road surface to help pedestrians cross the road safely.







“In the age of autonomous driving, software technology capable of integrating numerous car components into a single device will be more important than ever – underline at the headquarters – Hyundai Mobis is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge headlights and a of security able to control them”. However, the Korean house has not yet announced when its standard models will be equipped with this new HD lighting technology.