Hyungwon of MONSTA X Enlists in the Military: Fans Send Warm Farewells

The popular K-pop boy band MONSTA X is facing another period of transition as member Hyungwon enlists in the army today. After receiving basic military training, he will serve in an active duty capacity, following in the footsteps of his fellow bandmates Shownu, Minhyuk, Jooheon, and Kihyun.

Hyungwon, known for his captivating performances and visuals, bid farewell to fans on his personal Instagram account yesterday, reassuring them that he will be fine and urging them not to get sick. The group’s official social media also released a photo of Hyungwon and his bandmates, with Hyungwon expressing his determination to work hard, stay healthy, and return to greet everyone happily.

His enlistment has also drawn support from his industry colleagues, with EXO member XIUMIN, who co-starred with Hyungwon in the Korean drama “President Idol Supermarket,” posting a photo on his personal Instagram account bidding his friend goodbye and wishing him a healthy return. The gesture was also echoed by other cast members of the drama.

The MONSTA X fanbase, known as MONBEBE, has also shown their love and support for Hyungwon, with the group’s official social media account expressing gratitude to everyone who came to see him off in the cold weather.

STARSHIP Entertainment, the agency representing MONSTA X, has requested warm support and encouragement from fans as Hyungwon begins this new chapter, emphasizing the importance of his health and well-being. With his enlistment, the group is temporarily reduced to four members, and fans are eagerly awaiting their eventual reunion as a complete group.

As Hyungwon embarks on this new journey, the MONSTA X fandom stands united in their support for their beloved idol, eagerly anticipating the day when he will return to the stage with his bandmates.

Editor in charge: Su Yang

Share this: Facebook

X

