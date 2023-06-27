I Academic Seminar on Economics of the Art Market: Challenges and Advances

8 minutes to read

Call for papers is open until 06/30 for researchers to submit copyright works; Seminar takes place in September

In the universe of art, despite highlighting creativity and expression, there is a complex sector that drives the appreciation and commercialization of works. The art market in Brazil has gained more and more prominence and aroused the interest of scholars and enthusiasts in the area. In order to deepen understanding of economics that permeates this market, a study group formed by researchers and specialists has been dedicated to unveiling the secrets and peculiarities of this sector.

O Study Group on Economics of the Art Market in Brazilmade up of professionals and academics in the area, will hold in September, the I Academic Seminar on Economics of the Art Market at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), an event that seeks to expand knowledge about the art market and its nuances, with an open call for authorial works.

As we prepared for the seminar, we had the opportunity to talk with Katya Hochleitner, economist and art historian who coordinates the group that was created in 2016 by Professor Paulo Sergio Tenani, from the School of Economics at FGV SP, in partnership with Clovis Ikeda, his colleague since his baccalaureate days at FEA USP. The group originated from a intellectual curiosity, seeking to understand the functioning of the art marketcomparing it with other more developed markets, such as the financial and luxury markets.

Katya Hochleitner, economist and art historian who coordinates the Study Group on Economics of the Art Market in Brazil

the study group

Initially, the objectives of the group were increase knowledge about the art market, explore existing scholarly literature e contribute to the expansion of knowledge in this area. Over time, the group expanded rapidly and incorporated new goals and topics for discussion. One of the main purposes currently is to reduce informational asymmetry in the Brazilian art market, through research and the dissemination of relevant information about the sector.

With the success achieved, the Study Group has become an important point of reference for researchers, academics and professionals interested in understanding the dynamics of the market in the country. Its performance goes beyond theoretical study, seeking to effectively contribute to the development and transparency of information about the sector.

The Art Market in Brazil

Hochleitner stresses that o development of the art market economy in Brazil it is a challenge due to the lack of comprehensive data on the sector. However, some trends and drivers can be observed.

In relation to Brazilian exports of works of art, there was growth from 2010 to 2019, followed by a sharp drop in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, there was a partial recovery, reaching values ​​similar to those of 2016. These data suggest that the market is still recovering from the economic and health crisis of recent years.

In relation to declared sales of Brazilian art galleriesClaire McAndrew’s report for UBS and ART Basel indicates that they have held steady in 2022 compared to 2021. This indicates a market stabilization, but not yet a full recovery.

In the Brazilian art market, high-income individuals play a crucial role as the main buyers. According to the report, most of these buyers prefer to acquire works of art through auctions, although purchases also occur through art galleries, art fairs and even online. Therefore, understand the behavior of this public It is essential to understand the movements and market trends Brazilian.

Despite the challenges and fluctuations, it is important to highlight that the art market in Brazil continues to develop and adapt to changes. Holding the Seminar is an important step to promote analysis and discussion on the current scenario and perspectives in constant evolution.

The coordinator tells us that the Study Group addresses a wide range of areas of study market related. The group focuses its attention on articles and studies that explore quantitative and economic aspects related to the creation, distribution and consumption of works of art. That includes analysis of supply and demand, pricing, investment and behavior agents involved in the art system, such as artists, art galleries, auctions, museums, art fairs and collectors.

In addition, the group keeps up to date with market data made available by the most diverse reliable sources. They also investigate the impact of globalization, new technologies, the creative economyas well as topics related to policies and incentives, projects and externalities, regulation, socioeconomic impacts, professional training, authentication and provenance, financing, services and reproducibility, among others.

This approach allows researchers to explore different aspects of the art market in Brazil, analyzing its complexity from an economic perspective and identifying opportunities for development and professionalization of the sector.

The Seminar

O Academic Seminar on Economics of the Art Market It is an initiative of great importance for the dissemination and dissemination of knowledge in this area. This year, the organization’s expectation is that the seminar will provide access to a larger number of people to the FGV INVEST study group and promote the building of relationships between students, academics, professionals and those interested in the field of the economy of the art market.

In addition, the seminar aims to expand the frontier of knowledge and contribute to the reduction of information asymmetry of the area.

For this year’s edition, several activities are planned, including a specific discussion on the obstacles that affect the growth of the Brazilian art market. The event also receives proposals for articles and research to be presented, covering a wide range of topics and approaches.

When asked about the main challenges faced by researchers and specialists in the study of the art market in Brazil, the coordinator indicated that one of the main challenges is the lack of data and transparency, making it difficult to obtain consistent information about transactions, sale prices, provenance and authenticity of works of art. This ends up making it difficult to carry out comprehensive and accurate market analysis.

Another challenge mentioned is the standardization of valuation processes for works of art. The evaluation of works is a complex and subjective process, which makes it difficult to compare prices between different works and artists. A lack of clear standards in this sense is an obstacle to the study. Furthermore, limited access to art collections, both public and private, is another obstacle to academic research and understanding the broader market landscape.

According to Hochleitner, it is remarkable the prejudice that exists against the study of the economics of the art market, which for some may be considered reductive or limiting, as it focuses on the commercial value of the work. However, it is important to point out that the art economics can provide analytical and strategic tools that contribute to the development and sustainability of the art market.

Regarding gaps in the study of the economy of art in Brazil, Hochleitner mentions several areas that lack academic production. Among them are: historical quantitative analyzes of the Brazilian art market, studies of Brazilian art as an investment, research on Brazilian artists and art movements, studies of the regional art market in Brazil, economic analyzes of Brazilian collecting and patronage, and understanding the impact of new technologies in the Brazilian art market.

The sector has proven to be a source of growth as interest in contemporary art and national cultural heritage increases both domestically and on the global stage. On the other hand, it faces unique challenges and opportunities. In this context, the Study Group on Economics of the Art Market in Brazil plays a fundamental role, bringing together researchers, academics and professionals to deepen knowledge and contribute to the sustainable development of the art market in the country.

Giovanna Gregório holds a degree in Art: History, Criticism and Curatorship from PUC-SP. Independent researcher and critic.

