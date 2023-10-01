Home » I am accumulating knowledge about food. Preparations for the opening of the cafe are progressing steadily.[Kazuma Anzai Blog]
Entertainment

I am accumulating knowledge about food. Preparations for the opening of the cafe are progressing steadily.[Kazuma Anzai Blog]

by admin
I am accumulating knowledge about food. Preparations for the opening of the cafe are progressing steadily.[Kazuma Anzai Blog]

These days, I have many opportunities to learn about food.

The cheese called “Sirone” is

Swiss hard cheese

It was very delicious.

The one I ate was aged for 16 months.

With strong umami and rich taste,

I can’t get enough of the chewy texture in some places.

Next time, I would like to enjoy it with Swiss wine.

It seems that it is not widely distributed in Japan.

I wish I could offer it at my store.

Hey there.

I had the shop install a takeout window.

There is also an open park nearby, so

Drinking coffee outside is also delicious.

The store is scheduled to open in October.

see you.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by in Me. (Cafe)(@inme._cafe)

　

See also  Xu Weining's own paintings and creations are all causal cycles | Artistic creation | There are words in the paintings

You may also like

Actress Cecilia Priego, Star of ‘The Queen of...

Everything About Beauty 2023 Concert: A Celebration of...

Follow-up recommendation for the weekend

Dayanara Torres Announces the End of Her Breakup...

Salehe Bembury Teases New Shoe Model Collaboration with...

Sanuki udon from Kagawa, the home of udon,...

Remembering Cecilia Priego: The Life and Legacy of...

The award for Mediterranean culture goes to the...

Jiang Hua’s Daughter Overcomes Ugly Criticism with Recent...

good hair day essentials | המלבישה

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy