“I am convinced that it has to continue”

Ruben Capria, manager of Racing, came out to support Fernando Gago as a technician, despite the four straight losses and having achieved one point from the last 21 at stake in the Professional League.

“I am convinced that Fernando Gago has to be in the entire duration of our management. On balance his cycle is super positive. We are in a rut. But his cycle raised the bar. We have to continue betting on the process,” said the head of the club’s soccer area.

The mandate of Victor White as president of Racing Club ends in December 2024. «I am satisfied with this team and I support it. We had absences due to injuries. But neither can we have a squad with 40 professionals,” he continued in his support for the team in dialogue with ESPN.

The Academy is located in the twentieth place with 18 units to 19 behind the leader River at the local level, while leads Group A of the Copa Libertadores with seven points of America above Flamengo (4), Aucas and Ñublense, both with three.

“Football is all about trust. As a player it has happened to me to have a bad streak like this. There are streaks that try to break in any way. On Friday we have a chance. And on Tuesday for the Cup too», He reinforced his desire for the team to return to the path of victory.

Racing will receive Vélez Sarsfield on Friday from 9:30 p.m. in the Cilindro de Avellaneda for the 17th date of the local tournament, while next Tuesday they will visit Aucas from Ecuador for the fourth day of the Libertadores.

Finally, Capria referred to the continuity of the Paraguayan soccer player Matías Rojaswhose contract with the Avellaneda institution ends in June of this year.

«Matías Rojas is with us and very committed to the group. Our wish is that you stay and we will make every effort to do so.. We value it, his colleagues and we will do our best », she concluded.


