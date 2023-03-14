A new fact of unsafety generated anger in El Bolson, Rio Negro. But in this case, the fury became humor due to the unusual excuse that the thief gave to avoid being arrested: she wanted to pose as the goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team, Emiliano “Drawing” Martinez.

The criminal act happened in a house in the Arrayanes neighborhood of El Bolsón, last Tuesday, but in the last few hours it went viral nationwide. The thief wanted to rob a house, but a call to 911 alerted the police authorities.

When the Police arrived, they managed to prevent the robbery and reduce the offender, the site reported. South DNA and Baggins News. But what was most striking was that at the time of his arrest, he identified himself as “Emiliano Martinez, El Dibu“.

The head of unit 12 commissioner Miguel Ángel Mariñanco recounted: “A man is observed running out of some trees, when he stopped his march and tried to identify him, a van of the victim was approaching, who said that said man would have reduced police personnel would have been the one who had entered the interior of his property”.

Who was the thief who identified himself as Dibu Martínez

Later, it was possible to reliably identify who the thief was. It was about one person is from Tandil, Buenos Aires province. Logically, he has nothing to do with the goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team. The man finally regained his freedom hours later.

