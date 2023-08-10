Home » “I am grateful to the club”
"I am grateful to the club"

Despite everything he suffered and the chances he wasted, When Boca learned that he had to define by penalties, he knew that there was an advantage in his favor for having a specialist like Sergio Romero in the arch

The goalkeeper saved two penalties in the batch and, as Javier Mascherano said that time in the semifinal of the 2014 World Cup, he “became a hero.”

Since he is in the Xeneize, blocked 6 of the 9 shots that they kicked him from twelve steps, a remarkable record that made the fans not miss Agustín Rossianother specialist.

«It is an immense joy. Despite having a beautiful career, it is very important That they have received me like this here, I am grateful to the club »he said after the game.

“It’s not something I dreamed of, I like my teammates to score goals, they don’t score against me and we win the games. Today I had to give a hand in penalties, We have a very nice group that always pushes forward,” he added.

“We deserved to score another goal, we had three or four whites but this is football. We passed what is important, “concluded Romero.

At a press conference, Jorge Almiron revealed that Chiquito told his teammates before the batch that they stay calm that “I was going to tackle two.”


