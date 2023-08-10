Despite everything he suffered and the chances he wasted, When Boca learned that he had to define by penalties, he knew that there was an advantage in his favor for having a specialist like Sergio Romero in the arch

The goalkeeper saved two penalties in the batch and, as Javier Mascherano said that time in the semifinal of the 2014 World Cup, he “became a hero.”

Since he is in the Xeneize, blocked 6 of the 9 shots that they kicked him from twelve steps, a remarkable record that made the fans not miss Agustín Rossianother specialist.

«It is an immense joy. Despite having a beautiful career, it is very important That they have received me like this here, I am grateful to the club »he said after the game.

“It’s not something I dreamed of, I like my teammates to score goals, they don’t score against me and we win the games. Today I had to give a hand in penalties, We have a very nice group that always pushes forward,” he added.

“I AM GRATEFUL FOR THE CLUB, FOR ROMÁN… TRYING TO DO THE BEST FOR THIS CLUB” stated Chiquito Romero, hero against Nacional. 📺 Watch CONMEBOL #Liberators by #StarPlusLA pic.twitter.com/aoR1QwHQJH — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 10, 2023

“We deserved to score another goal, we had three or four whites but this is football. We passed what is important, “concluded Romero.

At a press conference, Jorge Almiron revealed that Chiquito told his teammates before the batch that they stay calm that “I was going to tackle two.”

“LITTLE SAID HE WAS GOING TO SAVE TWO” pay attention to Almirón’s words after the game against Nacional. 📺 #ESPNF10 | #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/bOFbWSZK07 — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) August 10, 2023



