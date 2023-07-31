I am happy to reach the largest in South America and the world

Edinson Cavani, a brand new addition to Boca Juniors, said this Monday after arriving in Uruguay that he feels “very happy” for his arrival at Xeneize, which he considered “the biggest in South America and the world.”

“Arriving at a club like this always motivates you. And I’m also happy to be closer to home,” said Cavani, who will arrive in Buenos Aires this Monday afternoon, will undergo a rigorous medical examination, and at 6:00 p.m. will be presented at the Bombonera before the Boquenses fans, who from the morning they do not stop arriving at the adjacencies of the stadium.

Regarding his participation in the Copa Libertadores, where Boca will face Nacional in Montevideo on Wednesday for the first leg of the round of 16, the Uruguayan striker said that “it is another reason to want to turn around”, and that he spoke about it “many times with Román (Riquelme, vice president of Boca) ”.

“I had the desire to be able to play the Libertadores and this adventure begins at any moment,” he told Channel 12 after arriving in Uruguay.

The arrival of Cavani to Boca

“I think I am prepared to give my best in Boca. I will see when I play, that is something that the club and the coach will decide. We really want to run after the ball as soon as possible and meet our teammates”, added the former player of Napoli, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Valencia, among others.

Regarding the number 10 shirt that he will wear in Boca, Cavani said: “I always talked about the numbers and what they mean. Grabbing a historic number at the club is nice, but the number is not going to prevent me from doing anything, nor make me play badly, nor play better”.

When reminded that the “10” is the shirt that Diego Maradona and Juan Román Riquelme wore in Boca, the “charrúa” striker said that “that number is very nice and people adore it.” “It gives me responsibility to care for her and defend her,” he said.

Boca opens La Bombonera to receive Cavani

Boca Juniors will present its new international star on Monday afternoon, who will receive a warm welcome from the public at La Bombonera, hours after arriving in the country to comply with the formalities of his transfer.

Active, life and adherent members can enter the stadium from 4:00 p.m. to witness a party that begins at 6:00 p.m. and refers to what happened with Carlos Tevez when he decided to return from Juventus in Italy and gathered 50,000 fans, on July 14, 2015.

Boca made official the contract of the Uruguayan for 18 months on Saturday on the same day in which his separation from Valencia of Spain, the club where he spent the last year, was confirmed.

Cavani, 36, will land at the Jorge Newbery airport and then will make direct contact with the “xeneize” people for the first time.

