I am not a porteño who comes to teach in Córdoba

Governor Juan Schiaretti launched this Friday in the city of Córdoba his campaign as a presidential candidate for the alliance We Do for Our Country. He reiterated his criticism of Kirchnerism, but also of his rivals from Juntos por el Cambio en las Paso, when he stated: “I am a Cordovan to the bone and not a porteño who comes to give a lecture to Córdoba,” said the provincial president.

He did not make proper names, but it seemed a reference to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who was in Córdoba this Friday, and to the other PRO candidate, Patricia Bullrich, who every time she landed in the province, questions the Schiarettista management.

The Cordovan president repeated the axes of his proposal, which he showed last Thursday at its launch in the Federal Capital, based on promoting production, work, federalism, but again questioned Kirchnerism. “We are going to lead the Nation to the Córdoba management model, based on production, work and federalism. We need a normal country, without cracks. Kirchnerism always attacked Córdoba and wanted to bring it to its knees, but it never succeeded, ”he said, on a stage in which all the pre-candidates for national deputies from Córdoba were present.

Last Thursday, Schiaretti launched his campaign at a hotel in the Federal Capital, in a call for leaders and candidates for national legislators. There were no national leaders, nor was the running mate, Florencio Randazzo, who had an agenda in Buenos Aires.

The one this Friday at the Espacio Quality was before the Peronist militancy of the Capital, where Schiaretti has been active for more than five decades.

The launch of Schiaretti’s campaign was also an excuse for the PJ’s delayed celebration of the victory in the provincial elections, which the final ballot confirmed last Wednesday.

For this reason, in addition to the presidential candidate, the other protagonist of the night was the governor-elect Martín Llaryora, who in a fiery speech asked for support for Schiaretti’s aspiration.

Before asking for emphatic support for Schiaretti, the future governor took the opportunity to motivate the Peronist militancy, ahead of the municipal elections on July 23. “You have to work so that no one stays at home. We must commit ourselves to convincing the neighbor to vote for Daniel Passerini. We need to fill the ballot boxes with votes”, exclaimed the mayor of the capital.

In this way, Llaryora confirmed a piece of information from the analysis of the results in the Capital of the provincial elections. The ruling party made a difference in the most popular neighborhoods, but it was there where absenteeism was most noticeable. The PJ’s campaign plan is to increase the electoral flow, through a higher percentage of voters, in the most needy sectors.

Finally, Llaryora finished a speech by raising her voice. “We people from Cordoba are lions and we need a president like Juan Schiaretti to defend the interests of the interior. Its management will be federal, as it is in Córdoba. You have to support the one who knows the most and did the most in Córdoba”, bellowed Schiaretti’s successor.

The presidential candidate closed the event with a specific request to the people of Cordoba to support him. “I am a proud Cordovan. I am a defender of federalism, production, work, who has great respect for institutions and who rejects the damn crack. You have to leave so many years of decadence behind and put a Cordovan as president, to form a government of national unity”, concluded Schiaretti.