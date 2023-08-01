Home » I am very happy to be in San Lorenzo
Forward Federico Girotti, San Lorenzo’s second reinforcement, highlighted today the “confidence” he felt from coach Rubén Darío Insúa to add him to the squad for the Professional League Cup.

Before entering the medical examination prior to signing the 18-month contract, Girotti expressed his joy at joining the “cyclone” and joining the team that already included Carlos Auzqui.

“I am very happy to be in San Lorenzo. I talked a lot with (Augusto) Batalla about the club and he really wanted to come,” said the footballer from Talleres.

The forward who emerged from River Plate, where he met the goalkeeper and captain of the “Ciclón”, was inactive for more than eight months due to a complicated right knee injury from which he stated that he is fully “recovered”.

“The confidence that Insúa gave me was very important,” said Girotti, who was injured in August 2022 and only played four minutes in the “T” during the semester.

Girotti arrives at San Lorenzo on loan without charge and without an option and is not eligible to play against San Pablo for the Copa Sudamericana.

