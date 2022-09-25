After “Yunnan Insect Valley” (hereinafter referred to as “Insect Valley”), “Insect Valley”Kunlun Shrine“finally come. Some people were disappointed with last year’s “Insect Valley”, believe me, after watching “Kunlun Shrine”, I guess you still want to go to “Insect Valley” to sort out the character lines and some missed clues and details.





This year, the first four episodes of “Kunlun Shrine” have indeed gained a firm foothold and got off to a good start. Some people scold “Insect Valley of Yunnan” for rewriting the original work indiscriminately, beyond recognition, the plot is complicated, and the rhythm is slow; “Kunlun Shrine” is a shame, and on the basis of respecting the original work as much as possible, it is ingenious. And the most surprising thing is the atmosphere and rhythm.

The terrifying and mysterious atmosphere basically returns to the level of “Longling Labyrinth”; and in terms of rhythm, it is even better than the previous works, especially the villager line and the emotional drama are added. “Yunnan Insect Valley”.





“Kunlun Shrine” can be said to start with high energy. First, there was a series of intermittent radio noises, “What happened?” “All dead!” With the scenery of the snow-capped mountains in the middle of the night, the atmosphere of terror and suspense was filled. Hu Bayi saw his comrades go shopping with the White Wolf King and suffered heavy casualties. Immediately afterwards, the White-haired Wolf King suddenly appeared from behind.

Hu Bayi woke up, it was a nightmare.

There were obvious wounds on his arm, and golden blood was flowing out. Then, Fatty Wang came, but his face withered at a speed visible to the naked eye, and then it was his turn.





Hu Bayi woke up again, another nightmare.

This way of nesting dreams pulls the audience into the gloomy and eerie world of “Ghost Blowing the Lamp”. Furthermore, Pan Yueming, Zhang Yuqi, and Jiang Chao can be said to be the “Ghost Blowing Lamp Iron Triangle” with the best public reputation. This return can be said to have earned the audience’s curiosity.





“Kunlun Shrine” mainly revolves around the legendary glacial crystal corpse in “King Gesar”. In order to find the legendary glacial crystal corpse in “King Gesar”, Uncle Ming, an antique dealer in Hong Kong, hired Hu Bayi, Fat Ye, Shirley Yang and other three school captains who touched gold to go into Tibet to search for it, thus opening an ancient tomb. Adventure tour.





If the special effects of “Insect Valley” have been criticized, then the director of “Kunlun Shrine” has resumed aerial photography. This kind of script where the main scene takes place in the wild should use the natural aerial photography of large scenes to bring visual effects to the audience. cool feeling. If you say that after watching “Insect Valley”, it feels like a line is drawn to the end, and the original wonderful plot seems very bland, then the editing of “Kunlun Shrine” is simply amazing, starting from the third episode of Ake’s injury and starting on two lines, the rhythm of the plot The tension is very high, the harmony between the protagonist and the scene is very high, and the “sense of interaction” with the scene is significantly enhanced, coupled with the horror and humor elements and original plot of the whole play, it can be said that the Ghost Blowing Lamp series has returned to “Longling Labyrinth” the height of.





And the most outstanding part of the characters is in the fat man. To a certain extent, in order to highlight Hu Bayi, “Insect Valley” obviously weakened the character of the fat man. The biggest impression is that the understanding of this character is too rigid, except for broken mouth, greed for money, and always causing trouble, which seems to be useless. But the flesh-and-blood image in “Kunlun Shrine” is back, and the two points of being pompous and greedy for money are still there. At the beginning, the daily quarrel with Da Jinya, and the greed for various treasures in Uncle Ming’s mansion are in line with the character itself. Jiang Chao has now grasped it very firmly, and basically can’t pick out any faults. And this familiar character is also easy to bring the audience directly into the atmosphere of chasing “ghost blowing lights”.





When Uncle Ming and his gang joined the expedition and Fat Master had other interactive objects outside the Iron Triangle, his image became plump. He was no longer just focusing on everyday gags and dragging his legs, but more three-dimensional and multi-faceted.





The most intuitive feeling is that when Uncle Ming, a serious villain in the original book, a speculative Hong Kong businessman, appeared, Fatty’s stubborn skills finally had a target to vent, and his ruthlessness was also vividly displayed. Uncle Ming leans on the old and sells the old, Fatty is rude, and asks him to love the young more; Uncle Ming doesn’t trust the Iron Triangle on the surface of cooperation, and Fatty doesn’t show any affection at all, and his mouth is all kinds of yin and yang. When the two groups of people had a conflict of trust because of Adong’s death, it was the fat man who took the lead and stood in front of Lao Hu and confronted Uncle Ming.





Don’t hesitate, it’s really beautiful!

