I can’t get into writing my graduation thesis!So, let’s reset our feelings by playing a game.[小方蒼介ブログ]

Hello, I’m Sosuke Ogata, a current university student!

It suddenly got cold! I’ve been feeling sick to my stomach lately, probably because of the cold. I would like to stay warm and have a good intestinal life.

When I was in my second year of university, I was selected as an exclusive model for Men’s Nonno at the Men’s Nonno Model Audition, and time passed, and before I knew it, I was in my fourth year of university.

Currently, I am busy writing my acclaimed graduation thesis. No matter what I do, I keep thinking that I have to write my graduation thesis, so I have a hard time focusing on what’s in front of me.

So, for now, I’m trying to reset my mind by doing some hunting in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Then I started reading the manga and couldn’t finish my graduation thesis. I feel like this is an escape from reality.

I would like to finish my graduation thesis and graduate with enthusiasm.

It looks like it’s going to be cold this winter, so I want to stay warm and put my health first.

