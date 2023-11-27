I can’t go home without eating this!Inai’s diary of her stay in America in Las Vegas[稲井孝太朗]

Hello.

I went to America for a few days for an internship.

I’ve only been overseas to Hawaii and Taiwan, so this was my first time on the American mainland! So I thought I’d like to introduce it like a Vlog.

This time I went to Las Vegas and Los Angeles, so let’s start with Las Vegas! I didn’t have anything to do on the day I arrived, so I went sightseeing.

This is a spherical theater called “sphere”. It’s a recently opened facility, and I was able to enjoy the impressive 360-degree video experience inside the building, not only from the outside.

And Las Vegas is a casino. I couldn’t play because you had to be 21 years old to play, but there were casinos everywhere. The hotel I stayed at also had a huge casino space. This photo is just a small part of it!

On the second day, I ran some errands.

A long-awaited lunch! !

「In-N-Out Burger“fart!

As some of you may know, I’m a huge hamburgerholic.

In-N-Out doesn’t exist in Japan yet, so I thought I couldn’t go back to Japan without trying this. The taste is exceptional. I would love to be able to do this in Japan too.

At American hamburger chains, drinks are basically free refills (drink bars in Japan), so it’s a good deal, and best of all, they have a wide variety of juices! I wish Japanese hamburger restaurants would offer all-you-can-drink.

I was in Las Vegas for two days, and it was truly an entertainment city. It was such a sparkling place that you can’t really tell by the photos, and you could enjoy just being there. The scale is so different that it almost makes my senses go wrong.

Next is the Los Angeles edition. looking forward to.

