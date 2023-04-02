Home Entertainment I can’t stop eating junk food even when I’m trying to lose weight![Kotaro Inai Blog]
I can’t stop eating junk food even when I’m trying to lose weight![Kotaro Inai Blog]

hello everyone.

The exam was over successfully and I was in the spring break.

As for what I was doing during spring break, I actually saw SHINYAKOZUKA’s show.

It was my first time seeing a show in my life and I was blown away.

I’m also trying to lose weight right now, and I eat chicken breast and brown rice all the time.

It looks like my body can’t live without furikake.

And once in a while, eat something like this and refresh!

Eggs ‘n Things pancakes
Carl’s Jr. Famous Star

I believe junk food will save the world.

GOKU BURGER Hamburger

It’s already graduation season and entrance season. Pollen seems to be nasty this year, so please take good care of yourself. see you!

