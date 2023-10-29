I decided to fully enjoy

After the host Taty Santa Ana raised her left arm, Jesse Pungaz officially became the champion of the Red Bull Batalla 2023 after an intense final against Larrix from Cordoba, whom he beat in one of the best contests of a hot day both in terms of level and quality and ambient temperature.

After beating the historic Klan in the round of 16, Barto from Cordoba in the quarterfinals and Rosario’s Nasir Catriel in the semifinals, the 26-year-old rapper, originally from Miramar, faced Larrix in the last battle of the day and sealed what he had anticipated since his first intervention: he arrived in Córdoba to win the biggest prize, he attacked with that attitude from the start and in his four matches he proved to be the best throughout this final.

“The only formula to do this is to leave life. I didn’t even think, I just said what was happening to me: ‘I want to win, I want to win, I want to win, it doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter,’” the rapper told YOU minutes after his consecration. “When Larrix started there he started scheming saying ‘please screw up’, and he didn’t screw up. But I believe I am a fair winner: I feel that I did what I had to do,” he defined.

“The truth is, it may sound demagogic but it is not, I did not feel the public against it at any time. In fact, Alkoy and I were, among those from outside, the ones who received the best,” Jesse reflected on the affection that he perceived from the public despite competing with local figures in two of the four instances he passed. “I already knew that Córdoba is like that, not in a Red Bull final, but every time I came I was always impressed with the welcome, the people of Córdoba are very warm. You can see that what he is looking for is the essence of the discipline itself beyond the little sparkles that one puts on it,” he summarized.

–You competed against the best in the country and you won. How does it feel to be the champion considering the level of all the participants?

-Is rare. It is the first Red Bull fully of the new generation, to label it in some way. And it’s crazy because when there were more people from before like Tata, Wolf or Klan, you more or less know what you’re facing by knowing them, by watching their videos and so on. In this one it is very strange because with the kids it is freestyle against freestyle, I know them all and they are all very good. When I saw that Alkoy was going through the rounds, or when Barto or Catriel played me, I said “the reputable mother.” I feel like this is the first Red Bull that is mostly of this new generation, even though I hate that label, and I’m very proud.

–You went out to win it from the start, you had every desire to win it. What image comes to mind when you think about how you got here?

–Now the image comes to me of the kids who were with me. I brought a lot of people, about 17 people came. He had detected them in the audience and in the stands and every so often he looked at them and told them “you know, I know, everyone knows.” Recently, before leaving here, I was at home, I sat in the chair I always sit in. And I was feeling a lot of pressure, like I also felt that the train was leaving in some aspect, not in freestyle in general but in competitive aspects. I broke down a little, I got emotional, and in that same chair where I was crying in front of my mother I had been crying two or three years before because I worked as a waiter and didn’t have time to do what I wanted. When I realized that it was like “don’t be stupid.” I decided to fully enjoy myself, and although there were some moments of suffering, I think my great victory is that from the moment I arrived on Wednesday until today it was like saying: “Whatever has to happen is going to happen, but if it happens and I don’t I enjoyed it, that’s it, it’s no use.”

