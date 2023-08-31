“I don’t like that people whore me”

Boca they beat Racing on penalties and went on to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. He The great hero of the night was Sergio “Chiquito” Romero, with a past in the Avellaneda club. In the shootout from 12 steps he showed his efficiency and was key for the team led by Jorge Almirón.

“I ended up with a lot of mixed feelings on this court and I leave with pain and sadness at the same time. I don’t like that people bitch meeveryone knows that I am a fan of this club but today I owe myself to Boca and I have to do things well, that’s why they brought me, to show everyone that I am a goalkeeper who is in force, “said Romero.

He acknowledged that he felt hurt by the insults from the people of Racing since he loves the club: “It is not strange that he did not celebrate the victory because I am a fan of Racing and I love this club. Thats the reality. Today I have to be elsewhere but that’s how it is. I ended up all cramped but I was able to finish the match,” she said.

In another of the notes he said that “I didn’t expect them to bitch me like they bitch me, but one knows what football is, the passions, I came to do my job ».

He said that he did not celebrate “because I am a fan of this club (Racing), so I could not disrespect him.”

“Chiquito” Romero became the hero of Boca this Wednesday night in the penalty shootout, when he He stopped his shots from Gonzalo Piovi and Leonardo Sigali. Since his arrival at the club, he has covered eight of the last 14 shots from the twelve steps that they took on him.

Boca’s coach, Jorge Almirón, highlighted the goalkeeper’s work. «If one takes stock, in the first half they had the situations but in the second we were clearer to dominate. There is a lot of confidence as a team and in the goalkeepers, who study the opponent a lot. ‘Chiquito”s ability to save put us in the semifinals“, he highlighted.

Consulted by Palmeiras, the next rival, he pointed out that it is a “strong” team but he was confident of the local team, while He maintained that the date of the Superclásico against River should be changed to avoid being left in the middle of the semis of the continental contest.

