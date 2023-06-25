“I felt joy, fear, excitement, all together”

That’s how close the first whale passed. Then four others appeared. Video capture @raulsstt

The saga of Raúl’s adventures in the depths of the Atlantic facing Puerto Madryn added a new and spectacular chapter. Since she decided to dedicate her professional life to diving, she lives the routine of the extraordinary in this paradise of Patagonia. Here, on the Chubut coast, their days are spent among dolphins that follow the boat and jump a handful of meters away, baby sea elephants that stare at the camera when they wake up from their nap, or amazing battles between sea lions and conger eels. , among other wonders of nature. For example, you can also go diving in search of marine fruits or embark with tourists to go snorkeling and get closer to the most affectionate gang of sea lion pups. But there’s always room for one more surprise for this diver who wouldn’t hurt to recruit National Geographic.

These days, residents and tourists enjoy the large number of whales that came to the coast of Puerto Madryn. @maxijonas

“There are many whales, it was likely to come across one, but not so many”

This is how Raúl narrated it: «On Father’s Day we could not receive a better gift. It was a special day: in front of Madryn there were many whales, it was very likely that we would cross onebut not with so many, “he says.

The divers were in Punta Cuevas, in an area enabled for the activity where the depth oscillates between four and eight meters when the tide rises.

What happened next was not in the plans. First, it’s true a whale appeared who crossed in front of Raúl, who always submerges with the underwater camera. She passed slowly and looked at them, curious and noble like all the ones she learned to respect in that underwater world, theirs. She can never help thinking about the paradox: they are preyed on, harpooned, but there they are, immense and peaceful.

With more than 20 years of activity, Raúl thought he was a casual encounter like so many others, one of those that at first impresses and can be scary for newbies, but later gives joy. They pass by and go on with their lives, while the divers go on with theirs.

Raúl in a previous outing, surrounded by dolphins. @raulsstt

But seconds later another four whales appeared and he knew instantly that it was time to withdraw. “We documented the encounter and got out of the water to look for another dive site. Due to the behavior, a copulation group was being assembled. So we left, for our safety and not to disturb them with our presence. Of course, we left with a huge smile for what we had seen. We have a great anecdote left forever.

At the farewell, he says that he felt and thought during those magical seconds: “Fear, joy, emotion, the desire to laugh, to cry, all of that together.”

Las Canteras, the best place in the world to see whales

While Raúl and his colleagues dive, these days, residents and tourists enjoy watching the whales meters from the shore at Las Canteras beach.

An adult whale and its calf last Sunday in Las Canteras. @maxijonas.

From Puerto Madryn there are about 19 kilometers, but since they are paving them at the moment you have to make a detour of 55 kilometers to get there.

The map that Turismo de Madryn shared to get to Las Canteras to see the whales.

The way: 30 km of asphalt towards Punta Pirámides. There you have to take a well signposted detour to the right and there are about 25 km of gravel in good condition until Las Canteras.

Trails and viewpoint in El Doradillo

Although being so welcoming the beach seems small, stretches for 25 km. Years ago it was declared a Protected Natural Area, due to the enormous nature it protects.

In fact now there are trails that allow you to walk, between dunes and vegetation, the landscape that frames the beauty of the coast.

These tours, and access to a viewpoint, from which you can admire the sea in its entirety, are other options offered by the place.

When do the embarked whale watching start?

As of the end of May, numerous specimens of the southern right whale began to arrive in the Nuevo Gulf, an ideal time to see them on the coasts of the beaches of The Doradillo. The embarked sighting (from Puerto Piramides) started last weekend.

Postal meters from the coast. @maxijonas.

But if all this happens from the beach, there is also the chance to enjoy the sightings on board that can only be done in Puerto Piramideswhere there are six companies that officially carry out this activity.

The whale jump near the boat, a dazzling spectacle on the Chubut coast. Photo: Maxi Jonas.

Puerto Piramides is 100 km away. from Puerto Madryn. The boats have a capacity between 20 and 70 passengers, they set sail daily.

Lhe excursions have an average duration of 1 hour and a half and the price is $25,000 (adults) and $12,500 (children 4 to 12 years old) from June 15 to August 31.

Let’s see what else can be done in Puerto Madryn:

sea ​​lions

In this month you can also see sea lions that are present all year round. In the Punta Loma Protected Natural Area, Just 17 km south of Madryn there is a permanent colony of sea lions.

In Península Valdés you can see large concentrations of sea lions in Punta Norte and in Punta Pirámides there is another colony of sea lions.

Diving or snorkeling with them in the Valdés Peninsula It is an activity that is growing, supported by the fascination of coming into contact with these friendly mammals. And if, It can also be done in June.

The pampering of the curious and friendly sea lions in Puerto Madryn. chubut..

The provider companies will give you very thick neoprene suits, suitable for these cold waters of the South Atlantic, as well as neoprene boots, gloves and even a kind of ski mask for the sea, only your face remains uncovered.

These days snorkeling with sea lions costs $30,000 and diving with sea lions: $42,000 (until 07/31/2023). These are indicative prices that can change depending on the provider.

The sea elephants will also receive you. they are extraordinary divers who spend most of their lives in the high seas and come to the coast to reproduce and shed their skin.

On the tours, you will surely come across terrestrial fauna like the guanacos, mammals related to the llamas, the largest terrestrial vertebrates in Patagonia. Or Patagonian hares, choiques, piches, foxes, skunks, guinea pigs and sheep, a great symbol of the south.

landing museum

Urban legends say that the Welsh arrived on the coast of the Golfo Nuevo, where the city of Puerto de Madryn is currently located, and took refuge for several days in natural caves formed in the cliffs..

You can learn more about the life of these first Welsh in the Landing Museum, armed in the place where those events occurred, above the caves built by Love Jones Parry, Baron of Madryn in Wales, one of the promoters of Welsh colonization and his companions. The entrance costs $400 general, $300 nationals and retirees, and $200 Patagonians.

Ecocentro

It is a space for meeting and reflection inspired by the Patagonian sea, that promotes, through education, science and art, an attitude towards the ocean.

The message it leaves you is that the marine ecosystem is a broad and complex unit, where its various components and processes are interconnected. Thus, what happens to one of its components affects the entire ecosystem. Admission costs $2,800 for adults, $2,000 for minors in general.

Prices to travel to Puerto Madryn in low season

To eat:

* A breakfast / snack is available from $800

* Burger/fries/drink from $1,800, sandwich (milanesa/loin/chicken) $1,800, large pizza/2 pint beer $2,500, seafood snack for 2 people $4,000, barbecue for 2 people $4,000.

For sleeping:

* 1* hotels from $6,000.

* 4* hotels from $28,000.

* 3* inns from $16,000, 3* apart hotels $18,000, cabins $11,500, complexes $9,000.

* Hostels from $6,500 (Private Room) / $3,800 (dormis). These are the base prices, they go up from there.

To get these prices it is recommended to plan ahead, because the lowest ones are the first to sell out.

How much do the activities cost in Puerto Madryn?

Tickets to Protected Natural Areas:

ANP Península Valdés: Nationals: $1300 / $600 (minors)

PNA Punta Tombo. Nationals: $900 / $500 (minors)

ANP Punta Loma, ANP Doradillo free of charge.

excursions

Baptism diving: $23,400 / Brevet diving: $32,500

Windsurfing: $27,000 (course of 6 classes).

Mountain Bike: $4.500/$9.000 (alquiler full day).

More information at www.madryn.travel. Networks: @madryn.travel





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

