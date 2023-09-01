I finally became a hatachi! What I felt after being a model for a year[Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]

I became Hatachi on August 8th!

This kid is already 20 years old.

I’m still 18 on the inside… (laughs).

The picture is the first Enoshima! Shonan! It was nice to have a different atmosphere from Okinawa! 20 is represented by peace and watermelon. Do you understand? (lol)

August 8th last year was the day the finalists were announced for the men’s non-no model audition, and I received a lot of “congratulations” and “do your best!” messages.

On August 8th this year, I received a lot of “Congratulations” and different from last year, “Do your best!” to me as a men’s non-no model, and it’s been a year since then. I feel….

After working as a model for a year, what I felt again,

Everyone in the editorial department always cares about us, so it’s really warm! That means.

And in order to live up to their expectations, and to repay their kindness, I would like to continue to take on various challenges!

Also, taking pictures is a lot of fun!

In order to take cool photos wearing fresh clothes in various places, models, photographers, editors, stylists and make-up artists go through trial and error to create the magazine, which is very rewarding. !

And it’s audition time again this year!

When I think that this year’s finalists are always filled with anxiety and tension like I was last year, I want them to do their best and support them!

Everyone, please vote for my future juniors!

I’ll do my best at 20 years old than I did in my teens!

Well then!