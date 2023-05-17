Today marks the International Day against Discrimination based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, a date established from 2004 to make visible, promote and claim for the human rights of the LGTBIQ+ collective. Then Castrothe first person to obtain a non-binary DNI in Neuquén, told his story on RÍO NEGRO RADIO.

“I didn’t know that this change could be made towards an ID X,” Dann said, until he realized that the Gender Identity Law was not binary and there he found the tool he needed: “it’s not that of a gender you pass on to the other, but it depends on how the person is perceived. I grabbed the Law as if it were a shield to military my own identity. If it is as the law says, then my gender identity as a non-binary person.

Dann uses neuter and masculine pronouns, but does not identify as “purely feminine or masculine.” “Maybe I’m a bit of both,” he commented. What he is sure of is that the X represents him and that something as simple as that was transcendental. «Our reading is different. I have an androgynous appearance, female voice, masculine appearance, and non-binary attitudes. All my life I was read as macho, that’s why I was excluded from elementary school,” he recalled.

Although he affirmed that there is still a lot to do, he appreciated the “political decision” to start recognizing non-binary identity. “It is a right to be able to say ‘I am like that’ and for Justice to recognize it,” he remarked. Thus, the debate is installed in society and it begins to become naturalized. But since there can be many doubts, he pointed out that a good first step can be to start asking: “What pronoun do you use? What name do you identify with? How do you want to be treated, treated or treated?”

One area where gender identity can still generate tension is health. “When am I going to do a gynecological procedure?the X already represents me and there are questions from another sphere, with more openness. It seems super healthy to me », he mentioned. Dann is 30 years old and knows that his path is not the same as that of trans people. «They have another route, the name is not always the one that identifies you. A barbaric tip is to call by the last nameBecause if you call Carlos and a trans girl appears, it’s shocking, that’s why you don’t dare, “he said.

For Dann, the “disunity” crisis in the LGBTIQ+ collective

Dann Castro stressed that it is important to fight for the rights of the LGBTIQ+ collective and take advantage of the visibility spaces not only on the International Day against Discrimination based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, since there are still “There are many rights to conquer.”

However, he observed that the economic crisis that the country is going through makes it difficult for militants to meet: “We are in an exhausting situation, going through an adjustment and I feel that we are disuniting because each one is facing a personal battle to carry on from day to day and make ends meet”.

Listen to Dann Castro in “Rarranquemos” by RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

