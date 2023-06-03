Home » I had a great time at the rescue cat cafe[Shunya Iwakami Blog]
I had a great time at the rescue cat cafe[Shunya Iwakami Blog]

Hello! My name is Shunya Iwakami.

Recently, the mask off has been lifted, and I feel like it’s been a lot easier to spend. Even now, there are many people who wear masks, but when I was wearing a mask, I went out without shaving my beard properly. I think I have to increase the.smile

It’s sudden, but I’ve been addicted to going to a rescue cat cafe for about half a year! Since my beloved cat, Maru-chan, passed away to heaven last year, I haven’t had the chance to interact with animals at all. But she loves animals and wanted to interact with them, so she went to a sheltered cat cafe for the first time last year!

It feels very homey, the atmosphere is nice, and the moment I entered I felt that it really matched my personality. LOL There are cats with different personalities, but they are all laid-back and some even sleep on their laps… A very gentle space was spreading and I was healed ….

Some of the children were physically handicapped, but they all ate and played with us during snack time, giving us courage and energy, and we had a great time. rice field. Protective cat cafes are really good, aren’t they? I spent my adolescence with a cat, and I think spending time with animals is very important in my life.

When I interact with animals, I feel very kind, and I feel that I can feel calm about various things.smile

From now on, when I am tired, I would like to go to a rescue cat cafe and be healed!smile

Around here this time! Well then!

