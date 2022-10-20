Original title: Only 5 TV dramas have been filmed and 4 have scored over 8.5 points. Why has Liu Yifei been popular for so many years?

In this era of traffic, after how many people become popular, film and television dramas one after another, and there are two or three films a year, just because it is too easy to make money from film and television dramas. However, in the 20 years since her debut, the fairy sister Liu Yifei has only made five TV series. Except for the recent hit “Meng Hualu”, she is not the main character in the other four TV series.

At the age of 15, she filmed “Golden Fen Family” and played Bai Xiuzhu in “Golden Fen Family”. Bai Xiuzhu is really like a creamy skin, a face like a peach blossom, and her cheongsam and dress are very good-looking. At first glance, you can feel that Bai Xiuzhu is the eldest lady, with a little unruly extravagance.

In the same year, Liu Yifei’s version of “Dragon Babu” was successfully broadcast. In the cooperation of Hu Jun and other powerful stars, Liu Yifei performed well, and Wang Yuyan’s role was also very successful. The level was once again recognized by all. At that time, she did not make many works, but in terms of acting skills, she seemed to be a powerful actor and couldn’t help but like this role.

When she was 17 years old, it was the year when Liu Yifei reached the peak. The launch of "The Legend of Sword and Fairy" immediately triggered a frenzy in ratings. Hu Ge became popular, and Liu Yifei, who played Zhao Linger, became popular and became a classic character that cannot be copied. Until now, many People are still reminiscing the moment when Zhao Linger passed away. The most popular TV series should be attributed to Liu Yifei and Huang Xiaoming's "The Return of the Condor Heroes". Liu Yifei's title of "Sister Fairy" also comes from this. The TV series "The Legend of Condor Heroes" was launched during that period. At that time, everyone was basically a fan of martial arts, and Huang Xiaoming was still a ruthless male god at that time. Many people thought that Liu Yifei would take advantage of her popularity to continue filming and maintain her status, but who would have guessed that more than ten years later, Liu Yifei actually bid farewell to film and television dramas. Although she also appeared on the movie screen, it did not cause much excitement Many people think that Liu Yifei will never shoot costume dramas again, but just this year, "Meng Hua Lu" was released. Liu Yifei plays the smart and wise Zhao Paner in the play, which can be said to let everyone finally see the ancient costume style of the fairy sister after many years. "Meng Hualu" was released, and the "fairy sister" became popular again. The role needs, the image of "Sister Fairy" has become shrewd, realistic, and even sexy, but "Sister Fairy" is still a fairy sister, still demure, classical, and no one can replace it. Among these works, except "The Condor Heroes", the other 4 TV dramas have a score of more than 8.5. Today's "Meng Hualu" has a high score of 8.8. I have to admire Liu Yifei's vision and brain in selecting works. Much better than the face, it's really amazing.