“I HAVE TO DO POP SOMETIMES” – CHRISTOPH PUNZMANN IN MICA INTERVIEW – mica

CHRISTOPH PUNZMANN has an EGO, that’s why he sometimes calls himself PUNZMANN. While the native of Lower Bavaria uses his full name as a contemporary composerössically defined, synthesizers sweat in the band project under Alter Ego. PUNZMANN – his newest project – on the other hand should hook more into electronic music, without forgetting its electroacoustic aspects. With “Hiccups” the debut will be released soon – of course via Superego Records.

You play a Chinese instrument. What is it about’s?

Christopher Punzmann: I tried during my studies at the mdw and Prevent, to do something different every semester, i.e. rarely build on previous projects. That’s how I came to Guzheng. I heard this two-meter-long instrument at a Lin Wang concert. Later I was able to take lessons from her. I now own the instrument. At first I thought I would never be able to afford it. But Wang said it wasn’t that expensive. I got mine for 300 euros Amazon. It wasn’t the best instrument, but just right to start with. And I stuck to it – exciting projects can be implemented, especially in connection with electronics. For example, for my degree at mdw I built a zithersizer, a hardware-software instrument that can be connected to the guzheng. Even after a few years, I’m still overwhelmed by what can be implemented acoustically and electro-acoustically with it.

How much guzheng is in your new project punchman?

Christopher Punzmann: It’s taking hold, but that’s not the focus. However, the project distinction is difficult for me. Christoph Punzmann should be recognized as a composer. Ego is my band project in which I am under the alter ego Betty Barclay appear. punchman should, on the other hand, hook more into electronic music, without forgetting my electroacoustic aspects.

Christoph Punzmann at the Chinese Guzheng (c) Thomas Steineder

punchman is the latest project?

Christopher Punzmann: Either completely new or completely old. It ties in a bit to a time when I was DJing music.

You hung up?

Christopher Punzmann: Several years, during my first degree in Germany. I dealt with house and techno, later also disco. At some point I couldn’t reconcile nightlife with my other projects. Sometimes I went to clubs three times a week, that was too much. But I feel that I haven’t lost some points of contact. I want to go back to the club – but in a different way.

Not just as a DJ…

Christopher Punzmann: But as an artist with a live set, yes.

Many still make the distinction between serious and popular music. Some think you könne only in the contemporaryöbe on the move with ssian music or in electronic club music. Do you see it differently?

Christopher Punzmann: Difficult to be classified as serious music. I know many serious composers in the field of electroacoustics who are considered entertainment music – and are therefore billed differently for royalties.

I mean rather: the hierarchical gap between the two areas.

Christopher Punzmann: Ideally, you stand above it. I want to connect both and look for similarities, not distinctions. Often the only difference is that people dance at one concert and sit at the other.

That sums it upön together, thanks.

Christopher Punzmann: I would have a hard time dealing with just one type of music. I need the balance That’s why I have to do pop sometimes.

To break out of the ivory tower, I suppose.

Christopher Punzmann: Absolutely. Still, it’s difficult to bring together the different groups around you. After all, as an artist you also face the problem of wanting to please. At the same time, the urge not to give up is too great for me not to try.

You mentioned earlier that you are from Germany. Where did you grow up?

Christopher Punzmann: In the countryside, in Pfarrkirchen, deep in Lower Bavaria. There the landscape looks like the Windows XP background.

The Bavarian language doesn’t get through with you at all.

Christopher Punzmann: I could never identify with it, sometimes even resisted it. It was probably because of my Peruvian mother.

Did you spend your youth there?

Christopher Punzmann: Yes, but Pfarrkirchen was great because there was an alternative club: das Bogaloo. Concerts and techno parties were often held. I lived there! Unfortunately, a few years ago, they demolished the building to build apartments. I really feel sorry for young people because they don’t have anything cool anymore.

Christoph Punzmann went through many extremes (c) Marlon Hambrusch You came into contact with electronic music there. Christopher Punzmann: Exactly, before that I only played guitar and listened to guitar music: from punk to metal and rock, later classical and flamenco. That means you’ve been through all the extremes… Christopher Punzmann: And I ended up in synthpop, right. Nevertheless, these influences are all still there – especially in our project Ego. You were the classic village punk, in no club, somehow different. Christopher Punzmann: As a boy I was in the boy scouts, but otherwise I wasn’t really into it and soon discovered music for myself.

Did you grow up in a musical household?

Christopher Punzmann: Not at all. My three older siblings were still forced by our parents to learn an instrument. After that didn’t go well for long, they let it be with me. I started by myself after finding my sister’s broken guitar in the basement.

What interested you?

Christopher Punzmann: I had an urge for expression and identity.

You found something in the music that was already inside you, but that you could only turn to the outside through it?

Christopher Punzmann: Yes, I wanted to express myself and something to take a position in society. Suddenly I was the musician. I liked that because I could emulate my role models.

Which role models were they?

Christopher Punzmann: For example Kurt Cobain. For me, it expressed something rebellious in contrast to the fake aesthetic of 2000s pop. That appealed to me because I wanted to exclude myself, to seek meaning in rejection.

So village punk and rebel.

Christopher Punzmann: I’ve done a lot of stupid things, but never harmed anyone. However, I knew that I didn’t belong anyway. I spoke High German and wasn’t interested in football. This automatically created distance. I found networking in music.

You later moved to Regensburg.

Christopher Punzmann: To study musicology and art history. That’s when I started DJing, a lot of classic house from Chicago and Detroit, with soul influences. I still think the music is beautiful! At the same time I appreciate contemporary composers like Floating Points, who produce extremely engineered and intelligent forms of this music.

In between you have moved on from the club to electroacoustics.

Christopher Punzmann: I DJed a lot and had responsibilities for parties. At the same time, I was not a child of sadness. In addition, I worked night shifts in the psychiatric ward. Overall, this resulted in far too little sleep. This unhealthy lifestyle was no longer compatible with my life.

what lives do you mean with?

Christopher Punzmann: It became clear where my interest in music could seriously develop. I came to Vienna, started the mdw at. At first I commuted between Regensburg and Vienna to continue some jobs. Eventually the days grew too short. I realized that I have to take care of myself if the machine is to keep going.

How did you do that?

Christopher Punzmann: Some things like hanging up held me tight. After all, there was an environment that went with it. So it took me a few years to get where I am today.

You mean: in electroacoustics?

Christopher Punzmann: Yes. I found freedom and irregularity in it. That came and does meet my inferiority complexes. In my mind, you can’t go wrong with experimental music. Other people may see it differently, but I think there are no rules for an experiment. That takes the pressure off.

A mindset that does a lot öopens, right?

Christopher Punzmann: Yes, also in me. So I’m really thankful for experimental music.

Wowür?

Christopher Punzmann: For the possibilities that open up in her. As someone who is fixated on variety, I find it an inexhaustible source of inspiration. Whether installations or sound design, composition for multi-channel music and its transition to sound and noise – the field is constantly expanding.

You also make field recordings, i.e. sounds from the environment.

Christopher Punzmann: Yes, I like to travel, but after two weeks I always notice that I get restless if I can’t do anything creative. That’s why I try to combine traveling with field recordings. A first starting point is: to hear what it sounds like in a new environment. Then I record. And collect the sounds.

Hear how the new environment sounds: Christoph Punzmann (c) Press

This is how your sound map is created.

Christopher Punzmann: One that is constantly changing because the earth sounds very different in just the last few years.

How do you mean that?

Christopher Punzmann: Everything has become louder and dirtier. That’s why I find it exciting to visit places where things are different. Where it might sound like it did a hundred years ago.

Are you looking for forms of silence?

Christopher Punzmann: Yes, I had one of the craziest experiences in the Pacific near Colombia. There was no wind, the sea was flat. I had never experienced silence like this before.

But it’s not just about silence for you.

Christopher Punzmann: No, I’m also interested in how rooms sound – especially old ones. I record them with impulse responses. To do this, I chase all frequencies through a room, record and cut off the reverb tails. This allows me to provide instrument with impulse response. The instrument then sounds as if it were being played in this room. I don’t currently have a sponsor for the project, but the plan is to archive the sound of rooms in the future. Eventually, some rooms disappear, so it makes sense to preserve their sound.

Thanks for the chatch!

Christopher Benkeser

Christoph Punzmann presents his album “Hoquetus” on May 4th. in the rhiz before.

https://rhiz.wien/programm/event/punzmann-album-release-show-hoquetus-support/

++++

Links:

Christoph Punzmann (Website)

Christoph Punzmann (Instagram)

Christoph Punzmann (Soundcloud)