hello everyone!

I recently had a vision correction surgery called PRK. Contact lenses cost more to buy every month, it takes a lot of time in busy mornings, and my eyes were bloodshot during photo shoots, which hindered my work. I decided to have surgery to move forward!

PRK is more suitable than LASIK for me, who usually plays sports and has a thin cornea. PRK is a lot of trouble, but I’ll do my best!

In my case, I had severe pain that I couldn’t open my eyes for about 3 days after the surgery. Therefore, I have to wear sunglasses on a regular basis. It’s been a tough few months…

But positively, I’ll get over my daily sunglasses with celebrity status (laughs)!

If you feel that contacts or glasses are inconvenient, please take it! The world will change!

The picture is me before surgery.

*There are individual differences in postoperative pain!

*I was in a lot of pain.

