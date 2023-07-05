“I hope we continue on this streak”

The reinforcement of Estudiantes de Río Cuarto, Israel Escalante, was able to play for the first time in León after his arrival. The 24-year-old left winger had his first minutes in the Estudiantes shirt last Sunday against Almagro.

“I was going to come last year, but it did not happen due to quotas. I had my pass in Costa Rica and well, now we were talking with Bragarnik because I have contact with him and it happened now. It is a good moment to come to show, so that I add minutes. Also very grateful to the leadership ”, said who had not played officially for almost a year.

“I was in Costa Rica last year, I was a year, also before coming here to Río Cuarto I signed another year with Boca, I have a contract until 2025 and now I have half a year with Estudiantes with the option to renew obviously and that’s good. is the step The idea is to continue winning obviously as we have been trying to climb a little more in the standings”, said the striker.

With the arrival of Iván Delfino, Estudiantes improved and seeks to get out of the bottom positions. The next rival will be Agropecuario, who accumulates 38 points, will receive the lions next Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Carlos Casares.

“Now we are fine, we are confident, we have to try to continue like this with the teacher, who always tries to encourage us in the best way, to try to get the group forward and we are very united now and hopefully we continue with this positive streak.” Escalante said.

On how he came to the club and why he chose him, he maintained: “The truth is, well, I spoke with a colleague from Estudiante who is Matías, I asked him what Río Cuarto was like, he told me to come, that he was a big challenge. I also spoke with some leaders here and they told me that it was a great challenge for me to come. And the truth is I didn’t know anything about Río Cuarto, now I’m learning about it, the truth is that it seems beautiful to me and I hope I do well in the team”.

“First I have my head here, I hope I do well here and I can add many minutes, I can score goals, I can give many assists and think about that great step that will ascend with the team and with this group. The group is very good, it is very united. The truth is that, well, I hope we continue with this positive streak. Now we have to go there to Buenos Aires, to Agropecuario, that this team is doing well, it is leading, so we always have that positive mind to keep adding ”, he closed.

Escalante’s career

He reached the lower ranks of Xeneize in 2014 after passing several tests. The kid showed himself to be a fast, skillful player who could score goals, which led him to be listed as one of the team’s future promises. He was recognized in the Reserve category and in 2020 he was loaned to Independiente Medellín, from Colombia, for a year and a half with a purchase option. He played 12 games, scored two goals, plus two assists, and would return to Boca to play his only two official games in the First Division.

Then they gave him up again and his new destination was Alajuelense de Costa Rica, where he played 13 games. The forward had been training in Boca since September 2022, after interrupting his loan with Alajuelense, but now his new place is Río Cuarto.

positions

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

