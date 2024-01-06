Home » I like the cool cat pattern!My favorite points about my favorite rad musician cardigan[野村康太ブログ]
Entertainment

by admin
Hello! This is Kota Nomura!

Recently, I have found some clothes that I like the most, and I would like to introduce them to you!

Here are your favorite clothes!

LAD MUSICIAN 2023 AUTUMN WINTER mohair cardigan!

My family has cats, and I love cats so much that I would immediately buy any item with a cat pattern on it!

As a cat lover, this cardigan is my favorite outfit this season!

I really like the colors of the cat patterns, how each cat is in a different pose, and the balance of the green, black, and white color scheme!

It’s lightweight, soft, and warm, so it’s extremely comfortable to wear. Items with cat patterns tend to give off a cute vibe, but this cardigan has a cute vibe, but also has a cool feel to it… The vintage look is my favorite part!

If you like cats, please check it out!

