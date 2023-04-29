“I liked how San Lorenzo played” SAN LORENZO El Intransigente

Saint Lawrence drew 0-0 against Velez at the José Amalfitani Stadium for the fourteenth day of the Professional League 2023 and lost chances to deduct more points from the tournament leader, River, which comes from equalizing against Atlético Tucumán. After the meeting, Darío Rubén Insua He spoke to the press and referred to his team’s performance.

«I feel satisfied. The chances of scoring were all ours and we wanted to win until the end.”expressed the Galician before the journalists. «We anticipated a development of these characteristics, we played a good game, especially in the collective aspect. We try to attack all the time. We had chances to score and neutralized an opponent that has good players. I am relatively satisfied”he added.

Regarding the play in which the referee Hernán Mastrángelo disallowed Adam Bareiro’s goal for a foul against Miguel Brizuela, the Ciclón manager stated: «I don’t like to comment without certainties, my collaborators saw it on television and except for that fact, the referee directed well. There was a development of two teams that tried to play football well.

On the other hand, he confirmed that the injured Ezequiel Cerutti y Agustín Martegani, Those who were not called up before Fortín will be available for Wednesday’s duel against Palestino for Sudamericana: «They have a medical discharge, they trained this morning without problems and will be part of the delegation. We are going to travel on Tuesday morning. If they continue like this, it is very likely that they will be on the substitute bench. The important thing is that they are healthy.”

Lastly, Insua referred to the string of games for the triple competition (local tournament, South American and Copa Argentina) that his team will face. “We are very well trained, we prepare for this and we have young players who have a good recovery capacity”said the coach of the Cuervos de Boedo.