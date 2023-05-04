Home » “I Live Alone” Code Kunst’s love affair is exposed, and he has been in love with the girlfriend of the fashion editor for 5 years! Netizen: He wears a pair of rings in the show- KSD 韩星网(star)
"I Live Alone" Code Kunst's love affair is exposed, and he has been in love with the girlfriend of the fashion editor for 5 years! Netizen: He wears a pair of rings in the show

2023-05-04

The love affair of singer-songwriter Code Kunst, who was known to more audiences because of “I Live Alone”, was exposed.

According to an exclusive report by the Korean media “NEW1”, Code Kunst has been dating an outsider girlfriend for 5 years. The other party is an editor-in-chief who works for a fashion magazine. She is as beautiful as an artist. They came together because of common hobbies such as fashion and music. The two have been dating for 5 years, and their friends around them know about it, and they have not deliberately concealed their relationship. Even if they are busy with work, they will find time to date, and their relationship is developing steadily. In this regard, Code Kunst’s agency responded: “The artist’s private matter cannot be confirmed.”

Code Kunst is the top producer of Hip Hop in the 1% high copyright fee area. The singers he has worked with include Oh Hyuk, Dok2, BewhY, Suran, Tablo, LOCO, Song Minho, Lee Hi, etc. And in variety shows, he is completely free. “I Live Alone” often shows a super variety show, so he is loved by many audiences.

After Code Kunst’s love affair was exposed, it aroused the attention of many netizens and viewers. Many people said that he wore couple rings on his hands in the show, and his behavior towards female guests was very considerate, so he had already guessed that he had been named “Grass “There is an owner, and they all expressed “not at all surprised” by his sudden exposure of love affairs.

