I love anything sweet!Soft serve ice cream is overwhelmingly vanilla[野村康太ブログ]

hello everyone. My name is Kota Nomura.

Last month, I went to Hiroshima for about 10 days for work! On my days off from work, I go to Itsukushima Shrine, Atomic Bomb Dome, and Peace Memorial Park. I learned a lot from being able to learn about Japanese history and see world heritage sites.

The soft serve ice cream and freshly squeezed orange juice I ate at Peace Memorial Park were sooo delicious!

The freshly squeezed orange juice, which was squeezed and made into juice right in front of me, had the perfect balance of sweetness and sourness!

The soft-serve ice cream is also different from regular soft-serve ice cream because it has a slightly heavier texture and stretches! It’s somewhere between Turkish ice cream and soft serve ice cream. It was very rich and delicious.

I’ve loved soft serve ice cream ever since I was little, and whenever I see a soft serve ice cream sign, I always buy it.

I’ve tried matcha, chocolate, and many other flavors, but vanilla is definitely the best! ! !

