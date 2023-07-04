“I Love You!” Explores the Love Stories of the Elderly: Director Han Yan’s Unique Approach

Director Han Yan explores the love stories of the elderly in his latest film, “I love you!” This marks a departure from his previous works, “Get Out!”, “Mr. Tumor”, and “Send You A Little Red Flower”, which focused on the harsh realities of disease and death faced by young people. “I Love You!” has received critical acclaim, with a rating of 7.9 points on Douban and earning 324 million box office in just 12 days. This success has shattered the notion that senior-themed movies are “box office poison”.

The inspiration for “I Love You!” comes from real-life encounters and is an adaptation of a popular Korean comic by Jiang Cho, published in 2007. Han Yan had been collecting materials and observations on the lives of the elderly for several years. When he came across Jiang Cao’s comic, he felt it was the perfect opportunity to incorporate the collected materials and the subtle character details provided by the comic.

The film tells the love stories of three couples of old people, with the main focus on Chang Weijie and Li Huiru, played by Ni Dahong and Hui Yinghong, respectively. The other two couples, as sublines of the story, add depth to the film. Han Yan reveals that these characters had been in his mind for a while, but he struggled to find a way to connect them together. It was during a visit to a hospital with his wife that he observed an interesting old man who eventually became the character of Chang in the film. Another chance encounter with an old lady in a park playing alone inspired the character of Li Huiru.

Through his films, Han Yan aims to shine a light on the spiritual world of the elderly. “I wanted to answer the question: If one day I am old, what will happen to me?” While society often focuses on topics like elderly care and medical care for the elderly, Han Yan believes that exploring the love lives of the elderly is equally important. He wants to challenge the perception that as people age, their spirits age as well, leaving no chance for love.

The title of the film, “I Love You!”, holds significance for Han Yan. He believes that when young people say these three words, it represents love, but when the elderly say them, it carries ambiguity. For characters like Chang Weijie, who may have never expressed their love before, saying these words at the end of their lives becomes an expression of love and courage.

In terms of casting, Han Yan carefully selected actors who delivered exceptional performances. Hui Yinghong perfectly embodied the character of Li Huiru, while Ni Dahong’s portrayal of Chang Weijie was inspired by an old man they encountered in a store. Liang Jiahui and Ye Tong also delivered outstanding performances in their respective roles.

Through the making of “I Love You!”, Han Yan realized that he no longer fears aging. The film’s protagonist, Chang Weijie, inspired him to embrace life and not be afraid of growing old. The final line of the film, “As long as you haven’t kicked your legs, you have to continue to be irritable,” is a reflection of Han Yan’s personal attitude towards life.

“I Love You!” is not only a beautiful love story but also a portrayal of the inner world of the elderly. Han Yan hopes that after watching the film, the elderly audience will take the time to reconnect with old friends and rediscover the spirit of their former selves, free from the responsibilities of raising children and managing households.

