“I Need To Live”: Juergen Teller’s Solo Exhibition at Grand Palais Ephemere

World-Renowned Photographer Juergen Teller Launches Solo Exhibition “I Need To Live”

Legendary photographer Juergen Teller, known for his iconic collaborations with top brands such as LOEWE, Vivienne Westwood, Prada, Palace, and MCM, has officially launched a new solo exhibition titled “I Need To Live”.

Organized by the French cultural organization Réunion des Musées Nationaux and curated by Thomas Weski, the exhibition is set to showcase Teller’s personal and commissioned works, including images from his collaborations with Saint Laurent, Marc Jacobs, LOEWE, Vivienne Westwood, and more. The exhibition will also feature never-before-seen photos, videos, and installations.

The solo exhibition has gained support from Saint Laurent’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, and will be held at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris, France, from December 16 to January 9, 2024.

“I Need To Live” promises to provide a unique and intimate look into Teller’s remarkable body of work, offering the public a rare opportunity to experience the artistry of one of the industry’s most influential photographers.

For those who are interested in attending, the exhibition will take place at the following location:

Grand Palais Ephemere

2 Pl. Joffre

75007 Paris

France

Art enthusiasts and fans of Teller’s work are encouraged to mark their calendars and not miss out on this extraordinary exhibition.

