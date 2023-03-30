On the 29th, MNH Entertainment said: “Jungha, who has been with the company for 7 years, will end the exclusive contract on April 29th.”
MNH Entertainment said: “At the same time, “Bear & Rare Pt.2” cannot be released in our company due to internal reasons. I hope fans will understand. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to Chungha who has been with the company for a long time, and to give Chungha selfless. Thank you BYULHARANG for your support and company, and I will support Chungha’s new start as a cool artist in the future.”
(Source: TVDaily)
In addition, Chung Xia won the 4th place in the first season of “Produce 101” in 2016 and debuted with the limited group “IOI”. After group activities, he debuted as a solo and released hit songs such as
(Source: MNH Entertainment)
This time the contract expired and left, which made many fans very happy. Netizens even expressed: “I finally left”, “I hope I can find a good company”, “It’s really a pity to invite Xia, it was super popular at the time”, ” Congratulations to Xia! I hope you can still hear Pt.2″ and so on. I hope that Xia can find a good company!
© 2023 KSD Korean Star Network
All Rights Reserved