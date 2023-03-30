star



On the 29th, MNH Entertainment said: “Jungha, who has been with the company for 7 years, will end the exclusive contract on April 29th.”

MNH Entertainment said: “At the same time, “Bear & Rare Pt.2” cannot be released in our company due to internal reasons. I hope fans will understand. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to Chungha who has been with the company for a long time, and to give Chungha selfless. Thank you BYULHARANG for your support and company, and I will support Chungha’s new start as a cool artist in the future.”

(Source: TVDaily)

In addition, Chung Xia won the 4th place in the first season of “Produce 101” in 2016 and debuted with the limited group “IOI”. After group activities, he debuted as a solo and released hit songs such as , and . But in August last year, Xia Xia expressed his dissatisfaction with the company in a live broadcast, “If you want to resign from the company, please resign me!” Selfies were not uploaded, uploaded to Twitter, IG content was uploaded repeatedly due to spelling mistakes, songs released earlier were not properly promoted, etc.

(Source: MNH Entertainment)

This time the contract expired and left, which made many fans very happy. Netizens even expressed: “I finally left”, “I hope I can find a good company”, “It’s really a pity to invite Xia, it was super popular at the time”, ” Congratulations to Xia! I hope you can still hear Pt.2″ and so on. I hope that Xia can find a good company!

