“I Passed the Storm”: The First Anti-Domestic Violence Movie Empowers Survivors

The first anti-domestic violence movie, “I Passed the Storm,” has released the music video for its theme promotion song sung by Xu Jiaying and starring Tong Liya. The film follows Tong Liya’s character, Xu Min, who is a successful woman facing domestic violence in her marriage. As she tries to escape the abusive relationship, she faces discouragement from those around her. The movie, written and directed by Qin Haiyan and produced by Lu Yang and Wang Hongwei, aims to showcase the strength and resilience of women in the face of violence.

In the newly released theme promotion song of the same name, Xu Jiaying portrays the helplessness and fear experienced by women who face violence, but also the courage to break free from the storm. The song’s lyrics, written by Zhan Qingyun and Pang Ying, resonate deeply with listeners. It marks the first time the two well-known domestic debaters have collaborated on writing lyrics.

Director Qin Haiyan expressed her surprise at discovering that domestic violence is not limited to certain demographics, but also affects educated and economically independent women. She highlighted the hidden nature of this issue among elite women who may resist showing weakness or vulnerability. The character of Xu Min was designed to address this aspect of domestic violence.

Tong Liya stars in the music video, portraying a strong and resilient woman breaking free from the storm of violence. The video conveys the message that every victim of domestic violence should not allow well-intentioned persuasion or outdated moral values to justify the occurrence of violence. It encourages women to embrace their true selves and break free from the shackles holding them back.

The movie “I Passed the Storm” is a collaborative production by several film companies, including Shanghai Maoyan Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Guangguang Film Co., Ltd., and Aranya Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. It is set for a nationwide release on August 17.