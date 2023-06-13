I recommended Lucas Beltrán to Madrid, but they are anti-Argentine

Jorge D’alessandro, Former Argentine player and now a panelist on the Spanish program El Chiringuito, spoke about the Cordoba striker who is having a great year at River and said he wants Real Madrid to take him away.

“El Pibe” had already asked Julián Álvarez and Enzo Fernández for Merengue, but he stressed that in the white club they are not looking much for these sides.

“Do you know that I recommended Lucas Beltrán to Madrid? When I wanted him last year, I recommended him, but Madrid is a bit anti-Argentine. I don’t know what happens that in Madrid they don’t want Argentines”, said D’alessandro, remembered by his editorial after the Argentine consecration in Qatar that went viral.

“All Brazilian and French. The wave comes from there. It’s been a long time since there are no Argentines. Also when it was offered to Enzo (Fernández) and Julián (Álvarez), who were at a ridiculous price of 10.12 million euros, Madrid did not make any moves either”, added the panelist.

“He allowed Guardiola to take it away from Julián and Benfica from Enzo, although he didn’t have a good season,” he remarked.

He also spoke of another of the young Argentines who is giving people talk, Alejandro Garnacho. “He is a crack, he is the natural replacement for Di María. He’s there and he’s going to break down the door. It’s a tank. Imagine a forward Garnacho, Messi and Álvarez, my goodness. We are facing a monster”, confessed D’alessandro.

“Di María does not have to get angry, that’s it. They are the boys who come from behind. Soccer is like that, cruel but beautiful. The only one who has the option of staying is Messi, due to his age. The rest of the Argentine team has to be renewed, at least five or six players”, assured “el Pibe”.