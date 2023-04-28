Home » “I see it complicated,” said Javier Tebas
Entertainment

“I see it complicated,” said Javier Tebas

by admin
“I see it complicated,” said Javier Tebas

The presence of Lionel Messi in Barcelona again excited the culé fans, of a possible return of the Argentine captain to the Barça team. The truth is that there is still nothing concrete, and economics is presented as the main stumbling block. The president of LaLiga, from Spain, Javier Tebas, opined that he sees the return of Rosario as “complicated” to the group where he made his debut and that saw him shine.

Tebas, in dialogue with Radio Monte Carlo, from France, maintained that “there will have to be departure of players or decrease in the wage bill so that Barcelona can register Messi. And we don’t know what his salary is either. Because the ‘Barsa’ It is not like Paris Saint Germain, which has a very important gas tap and money enough to cover an onerous establishment ».

This difficulty that today seems a practically insurmountable obstacle for Barcelona’s desire to repatriate “Lío” contrasts with the coldness of the negotiations that he had with Paris Saint Germain to renew the contract that expires next June.

That is why a loophole was created there through which today he tried to get into Inter Miami, of the American Major League Soccer.

Led by its owner, the famous former English soccer player David Beckham, the North American franchise intends to take over Messi’s services, also taking advantage of his manifest desire to “live the experience of spending a couple of years in the United States.”

See also  Obsidian almost made "Avatar 2" game CEO wants to develop another "Radiation" before retiring

And to reinforce this intention, the one who came out to speak this Thursday was the president of Inter Miami, also a former English soccer player Don Garber, who announced to CBS Sports that they are already “working hard together with Inter Miami to bring Messi to MLS . He has overcome so many barriers that he can be called greater than any athlete in any other sport that has ever played in the United States. I can only say that it would be wonderful to see him in the local championship », he launched by way of an impressive announcement.

_ Source: Telam


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

Movie concept stocks generally rose in early trading,...

They arrested Cami and Estrella, the black widows...

How to Marriage and Relationship of Rat People

Con triple crucial de Horford, Celtics eliminan a...

There are poems in paintings, there are poems...

A police officer and an employee died in...

Arauco wind farm expands to solar energy

Belgrano Hockey makes history: they joined the federated...

From “intern her” to “raise Milei so that...

Samsung previews Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition ahead...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy