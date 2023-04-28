“I see it complicated,” said Javier Tebas

The presence of Lionel Messi in Barcelona again excited the culé fans, of a possible return of the Argentine captain to the Barça team. The truth is that there is still nothing concrete, and economics is presented as the main stumbling block. The president of LaLiga, from Spain, Javier Tebas, opined that he sees the return of Rosario as “complicated” to the group where he made his debut and that saw him shine.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Tebas, in dialogue with Radio Monte Carlo, from France, maintained that “there will have to be departure of players or decrease in the wage bill so that Barcelona can register Messi. And we don’t know what his salary is either. Because the ‘Barsa’ It is not like Paris Saint Germain, which has a very important gas tap and money enough to cover an onerous establishment ».

This difficulty that today seems a practically insurmountable obstacle for Barcelona’s desire to repatriate “Lío” contrasts with the coldness of the negotiations that he had with Paris Saint Germain to renew the contract that expires next June.

That is why a loophole was created there through which today he tried to get into Inter Miami, of the American Major League Soccer.

Led by its owner, the famous former English soccer player David Beckham, the North American franchise intends to take over Messi’s services, also taking advantage of his manifest desire to “live the experience of spending a couple of years in the United States.”

And to reinforce this intention, the one who came out to speak this Thursday was the president of Inter Miami, also a former English soccer player Don Garber, who announced to CBS Sports that they are already “working hard together with Inter Miami to bring Messi to MLS . He has overcome so many barriers that he can be called greater than any athlete in any other sport that has ever played in the United States. I can only say that it would be wonderful to see him in the local championship », he launched by way of an impressive announcement.

_ Source: Telam

news news–summary news–55-81″>





