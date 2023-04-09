Photos: Construide / Disclosure

This week’s Open House is very different from the others I post here, and beyond special. I visited Neuza’s new house, delivered by Construide and its volunteers, in a beautiful work by the NGO!

The story of Neuza and her family is exciting and inspiring. About two years ago, Neuza had a stroke that left sequelae in her body, preventing her from working. The house where she lived with her family was all built with masonry and pieces of wood, which eventually rotted. On rainy days, the water even flooded the rooms, which was extremely dangerous due to the exposed electrical wiring.

Construide was able to mobilize more than 140 volunteers to work on the construction of its house and fulfill the dream of living in a safe, cozy environment that meets the needs of its family, especially its son Denis, who has Down Syndrome and who needs of increased attention. The result is beyond sensational, especially when we compare the before and after.

Press PLAY to see the full video!

“Neuza is a feisty and determined woman. Almost two years ago, she had a stroke that left her with sequels on the right side of her body, and due to her health situation she is no longer able to work, but that never stopped Neuza from continuing.”

“She has lived in the same house for more than seven years with her husband André, who works outside the home and provides for the household, and their 11-year-old son Denis, who has Down Syndrome and Autism, requiring extra attention from Neuza, who still dedicated to the daily care of the house.”

“The house is built with masonry and pieces of wood that have been rotting over time. On rainy days, water invades through the cracks, causing them to lose many of their personal belongings. In addition, the electricity is all exposed and in the rooms you can bump into wire splices, making it very dangerous for the family to live like this.”

“Neuza always dreamed of a safe and comfortable place for her family and that Denis would have more space and comfort to grow. Today this dream leaves the paper to become a reality!”

And to end this very special Open House, here is the list of Construide partners and supporters who help to literally build the dreams of several families.

