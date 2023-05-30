“I want them to listen to it while they fuck”

At noon this Tuesday and in the twilight of a Palermo space, Fito Páez himself pivoted a listen with journalists and friends of the new version of The love after Lovetitled EADDA9223 and that is available from now on platforms.

It is a reinterpretation of a fundamental album of national and Spanish-American rock, which the musician from Rosario decided to re-record 31 years later with artists from different origins.

The guest list ranges from artists of the new generation (Lali, Nicki Nicole and Wos), to established rock artists (Andrés Calamaro and David Lebón). And in the middle appear titans like Chico Buarque, Mon Laferte and Elvis Costello.

Páez appeared on a barely elevated stage after Damián Amato, president of Sony Music, highlighted the risk involved in his decision to review such a magnanimous work and on which an indisputable consensus weighs.

And once he thanked the manager for his words, he began to pull the veil on the production of the work. He then told that this process took a year and that it was a real odyssey. “But what more does one want than to live an odyssey?” He asked himself at that moment.

Fito Páez relaunches Love after love, version 2023. (Sony / Val & Musso)

Music yes, phones no

Páez emphasized that EADDA9223 It was the product of a collective effort developed between several countries and with the firm purpose of weaving together dissimilar creative powers. “That’s why it’s a political record,” he considered.

Then he announced that he would answer questions without problems, but he asked that everyone present turn off their cell phones before playing the record.

“Is the telephone thing monarchical, is it dictatorial? Yes. It doesn’t bother me to be a monarchist in music, ”she confessed with a laugh.

And he insisted: “You have to travel for a while, it is an hour. No problem. The news and things will happen. The world is going to keep burning out there. Personally, at this time we are going to try to travel in here and enjoy. I hope that”.

With everything set up, he warned that he would not play the record at full volume but at an ideal midpoint for a theater. “In any case, later they arrive at his house and listen to him loudly, drinking wine and smoking a charito, but here…”

“I want them to listen to it while they fuck,” he confessed at the end of his meeting with the press, once the listening had already taken place.

“EADDA9223″, the new album by Fito Páez

The work covers in renewed versions all the songs of The love after LoveOriginally published in 1992.

It has guests from various latitudes and generations, plus a selected

of great musicians. “For me, it’s not just an album. It was quite an amazing musical odyssey, permanently surprising. You had to vex the original material. That was the first concept, in the sense of not being afraid of it, being able to destroy it, turn it around, ”declared the artist about what he was looking for with this revision followed by subversion.

“It was necessary to prove in some way that there are no sacred, untouchable discs that cannot be recorded again. If possible! And it is a wonderful musical exercise, ”she rounded off.

“In this new album I give myself all the tastes, it is proof that music, apart from being a central element in the lives of many people, is also a material with which you can work, play, shape and go where you want. we want. I think it’s the best thing I did, in the sense that I gave myself all the freedoms, ”she concluded.

Páez, during the collective listening of the new/old album (Courtesy of Prensa Fito Páez).

EADDA9223, topic by topic

01. The love after Love / Fito Paez

02. two days in the life / Fito Paez, Lali & Nicki Nicole

03. the veronica / Fito Paez & Nathy Fur

04. Traffic through Kathmandu / Fito Páez & Elvis Costello

05. salt petal / Fito Páez & Chico Buarque

06. Sasha, Sissi and the circle of slime / Fito Páez & Mon Laferte

07. A dress and a love / Fito Páez & Marisa Monte

08. glory tombs / Fito Páez & María Castillo de Lima

09. the magic wheel / Fito Páez & Andrés Calamaro and Knowing Russia

10. Believe / Fito Paez

11. behind the wailing wall / Fito Páez & Antonio Carmona and Estrella Morente

12. The ballad of Dona Helena / Fito Páez & WOS and Ca7riel

13. Bright on the mic / Fito Páez & Angela Aguilar

14. to roll my life / Fito Páez & David Lebón y Leiva