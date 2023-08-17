Home » I want to live naturally while entrusting myself to the flow of the river[Eriya Blog]
I want to live naturally while entrusting myself to the flow of the river[Eriya Blog]

I want to live naturally while entrusting myself to the flow of the river[Eriya Blog]

Hello everyone, this is Eriya.

I can’t be myself these days… Sometimes I feel. Going out on the town, meeting and talking to people, being careful and not being myself.

When to put yourself first and when to put someone else before yourself. In the middle of all kinds of things, I gradually lost track of my priorities, and I felt like I couldn’t laugh at all, and when I let my strength down, I became silent.

But do your best! ! I was exhausted on the contrary.

I want to live with a softer feeling while letting the flow of the river flow. I hope that wherever you are, you can take care of yourself and bring and receive joy to those around you, and naturally be like that.

but! I said to let the river flow, but when I challenge myself, I will. Because even if you are in the flow, you can decide which direction to go.

The photo is from when I went on a trip to Hokkaido in July. It was a swing with a magnificent view. Traveling is a good thing!

