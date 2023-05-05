“I want to send a message to people, thank them for their support”

The television conductor, Emiliano Gatti, He chose to give statements after the hearing to formulate charges this morning in the Judicial City of Rocawhich took place behind closed doors at the request of the defense.

Gatti, investigated six months ago for alleged possession and distribution of images of sexual abuse infantile, he maintained again today in a new public appearance that He is being a “victim” of the accusation and of the “damages” caused by an act that he did not commit, according to his statements.

«What we had to say up to here, we said inside. The only thing I want (…) is to send a message to people, thank them for their support, to those who knew me, I am that Emiliano that they met. I trust, I have faith that this will be clarified, that is why I am here in court, “she assured in an exclusive interview with RIO NEGRO.

In this medium, the defendant confirmed today that the The kidnapped computer that was in his house on the day of the raid where the experts from the Public Prosecutor’s Office found the content of child sexual abuse, belonged to him. However, he denies having any such material.

“Some believe in the headlines, others don’t,” said the journalist and confirmed that he has support from a part of his environment at this “very complicated” moment. of his life, which he faces with psychological and psychiatric help in Bahía Blanca, the city where he currently resides with his family of origin.

“We have names, we have dates on which the apartment was vacated (…) Nobody knows the totality of the things that can be in a CPU. We are going to bring a computer so that it can be seen the way they were stored and this will be absolutely clear, “added his lawyer Hertzriken Velasco in the interview.

«One is calm with his conscience, so we are going to let justice do its thing. We will do our thing,” he launched.

Consulted, Cats He said he is working with his lawyers to answer “what happened.” Meanwhile, he maintains compliance with court orders to appear once a week in the courts closest to his current address, nor can he leave the country.

This morning, Prosecutor Andrés Nelli requested that charges be brought against him for “possession and distribution of images of child sexual abuse” against Emiliano Gatti with full agreement of the complaint to cagro of the lawyer Gabriela Prokopiw, representative of the Association «Mothers who break the silence«.

He Next Monday at 10:30 a.m., Judge Julio Martinez Vivot must decide whether to allow the formulation of charges or the presentation of the defense.

The defense: “An absolutely false procedure”

From the private defense of Gatti, the lawyers Hertzriken Velasco and Hertzriken Catena, postulate that the pThe procedure is absolutely null, and they requested a reservation this morning at the hearing.

“We are going to do it before the Trial Court or before within the accusation control,” Velasco assured and said that it was an “absolutely bogus procedure” ordered by the attorney general of Buenos Aires.

“They said that he (Gatti) It was part of a network of pedophiles and that it had to be raided at dawn so that it would not communicate with another network of pedophiles»launched the lawyer. And he explained that later “the Public Prosecutor of Río Negro did not adequately analyze that the attorney general of the City of Buenos Aires was lying to them,” he concluded.



