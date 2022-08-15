Original title: 40 degrees high temperature warning, I want to wear it like this in summer, I want to be cool and handsome!

Author: trend is in stock

How old are you, family? Recently, the continuous high temperature of more than 40 degrees in the south has almost heated me up! The most worrying thing every day is what to wear. After all, migrant workers still have to go out and can’t be shirtless like at home, so it is very urgent to wear cool and decent high temperature clothes!

Cool vest suspenders can not be less

When it comes to summer wear, there must be vests and suspenders. Boys should also try acridine vests more, after all, it would be cooler without two sleeves!

SIMPLE PROJECT Beige Loose Men’s Tank Top

The rice-shaped vest gives people a lazy feeling. The fabric is breathable and does not look thin. It is soft and comfortable to wear as an inner layer, and it is also very textured when worn alone. Follow the editor to choose the right vest and draw a clear line with the “old man” from now on. !

UNBENT embroidered pocket sleeveless vest

This vest is perfect for trendy men with a little muscle in their hands. If a guy with big muscles wears it too tightly, it will give people a feeling of being big and three thick. This vest is loose and comfortable, giving people a relaxed feeling. The design of the chest pocket can also put some small things.

UMAMIISM Sleeveless Loose Thin Crew Neck Hollow Woven Tank Top

Putting on this vest, you can go back to the hippie feeling of the 1960s. The hand-woven hollow design is full of ethnic embroidery texture. It is the first choice for summer camping and music festivals!

OWNREWARDS cotton-washed and distressed solid tank top

This wide vest with a short front and a long back is very suitable for sports boys, and it is a refreshing American boy with trousers of the same color.

JOCC Jiuchuan Heavyweight Fabric Double Layer Row Casual Right Angle Shoulder Vest

This 280g pure cotton vest is wider and more stylish. The cut at the shoulders slightly covers the big arms and makes the shoulders more square. It can be washed by the family with narrow shoulders.

CRYINGCENTER Documentary photo-print cotton vest

This unisex vest just needs to close your eyes. The photo print on the front and back makes this vest no longer monotonous. It is a good one for good friends.

Alexander King Ribbed Viscose Crinkled Tank Top

Summer hot girls request to play, this pleated vest has its own fashion sense, and it is hot enough with simple hot pants without too many accessories!

OPICLOTH/OPIC Half Turtleneck Back Button Reversible Tank Top

This vest that can be worn on both sides, the sisters promised me that I must get in! The tight vertical stripes are more thin, and the gray-tone rubber powder is also friendly to yellow skin.

MISBHV printed mesh slim fit camisole top

Y2K babes must not miss the mesh suspender, the technology sense printing dream returns to the millennium. The mesh material is absolutely cool and breathable.

ANDERSSON BELL striped knitted lace-up open-back tank top

The knitted vests full of colorful summer colors, American girls, come to Kangkang, brown and green color matching, and lemon powder are both very love! Perfect for vacation party photos.

HYEIN SEO Functional Deconstructed Sleeve Strap Sling Top

Cool girls, this one has your name written on it, and wearing it is a heart-stealing female warrior.

MIXSEVEN Black and White Contrast Vest

This black and white contrasting vest has its own stacking effect, which enriches the monotonous summer outfit. The slim fit means that a good figure must be displayed!

Short pants and skirts liberate legs

I really can’t love trousers and denim in the big summer. Quickly order some shorts and trousers to free your legs.

STUSSY LOGO LETTER PRINT CASUAL SHORTS

Boys trying out shorts for the first time might as well start with a basic fit that will match most of the tops in your wardrobe. 4 colors always have a dish for you.

FONCTION Vintage Drawstring Elastic Board Shorts

The Japanese boy promised me that this one must be entered. The solid workmanship and every little detail are in place. The 185g twill fabric is light, breathable, and stylish at the same time.

CARHARTT WIP Tag Multi-pocket Outdoor Performance Shorts

The outdoor party took a look. A few days ago, the editor went to play a float and wore a pair of cotton trousers. It is really a water-absorbing baby. After the float, it weighed 2 pounds and didn’t run away, so the family members have to get a professional drop when they go out to play in the water!

POHK Japanese Contrast Panel Cargo Shorts

If there are enough solid-colored trousers, irons can come with contrasting overalls. The small details of the waist buckle are pinched.

Perks And Mini PAM Shorts

Family members who like American street wear must not miss these pants! Bright color matching casually with a short sleeve is very colorful. The waist pinch treatment makes the trousers more three-dimensional.

FAXCOPYEXPRESS Work Skirt

Tooling girls, this full-length short skirt is definitely a must-have item this summer. The simple and neat A-line shape makes you slimmer, and the wider waistband design enhances the waist-to-body ratio.

MY MUM MADE IT/MMMI Gym Shorts

Girls who like fitness, are these shorts that can be worn both for fitness and out of the street for you? Compared with ordinary shorts, its fit cut will make the legs longer.

NERVIS Loose Casual Track Shorts

These foam letter LOGO printed shorts are perfect for this hot summer! The version tailoring is the essence of human legs! With a pair of coconut slippers is a very OK street style.

RANDOMEVENT embroidered glossy skirt

Girls who like retro style can definitely try this metallic short skirt, paired with a mesh top or brown suspenders, you are a millennial hottie!

Sandals and slippers are late but arrive

How can there be less sandals and sandals that are limited to summer? I haven’t worn stuffy, hot sneakers this summer since wearing slippers.

HOKA ONE ONE men’s and women’s cushioned creek trekking sandals

These shoes, which were planted by a friend recently, went to the rafting mountain stream to play and went straight into the water. It is also very good to go out on the street. I love my family and I will rush first!

BEAMS CROCS Military Mesh Pocket Sandals

I’m really sad if you haven’t got these shoes yet, okay? It is full of functions, and it also comes with a small pocket, which is a must for lazy people!

BEAMS x MOONSTAR / 810s ALLPE Sandals

The design of the Velcro is very friendly to irons of various foot types, and it is very cityboy-like with a pair of small white socks.

BIRKENSTOC Birkenstock sandals

As the big brother in slippers, how can there be no pair of Birkenstocks this summer? All-match single product must be it.

Xiaobai with the same CROCS Crocs sneakers

This pair of sneakers with the same style of Xiaobai is really suitable for boys. The stronger grip of the corrugated sole is no problem to wear it to play in the water. Of course, my favorite is that it can be DIYed. It is not cool to create a unique pair of shoes!

THE WHITE BRAND blue monogram print sandals

Of course, exquisite boys and girls can’t be vague at home. This pair of blue prints will give your summer home a refreshing refreshment.

Don’t forget sunscreen

Naturally, sunscreen in summer should not be forgotten, otherwise who can withstand the sun! Then, hurry up and stop the following items that have the same kind of sunscreen.

ADIDAS Golf Sports Visor Hat

Don’t look at this hat, it seems ordinary, it is equipped with a detachable scarf, including the top of the hat, which is also detachable. It can be said that one hat is worn three times.

Northern skin clothing UV protection outdoor sunscreen

The essential skin clothing for outdoor parties, windwall windproof and water repellent fabric, allows you to have a comfortable outdoor experience.

Banana shawl sunscreen clothes

It is a must for queuing up to do nucleic acid, UPF50+ crush, we don’t even need to wipe sunscreen! 8 color choices There is always one for your dish.

OHSUNNY visor sunscreen

This mask not only protects the sun in place, but also has a concave shape. It’s not handsome for the family to wear a pair of sunglasses!

BORING THINGS rain or shine black plastic umbrella

Sunscreen entry-level umbrellas are naturally indispensable. Different from other fancy umbrellas, the yellow and black color scheme is full of trends, and it is very good to match the street style.

This wave of high-temperature outfits, have the family members got what you like? Quickly share it with your friends to help you choose!