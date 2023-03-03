hello everyone! ! My name is Eiriya. How have you been this winter?

I recently got what I wanted! It’s a sneaker.

In the photo, I’m wearing adidas Samba, which I bought in Canada last summer!

It was a second-hand pair that was as good as new, and my father happened to find it at a thrift store.

I’ve been wearing it since last summer, but I feel like if I keep wearing it, it’s going to fall apart!

So I want to increase the number of items for my feet. That’s when I found the adidas SUPERSTAR CORE BLACK. I want that pair now!

As I was writing this, I decided to buy it.

Don’t you feel like your mood changes greatly just by changing your feet?

