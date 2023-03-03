Home Entertainment I want too much Adidas Superstar! My latest foot situation.[Eriya Blog]
Entertainment

I want too much Adidas Superstar! My latest foot situation.[Eriya Blog]

by admin
I want too much Adidas Superstar! My latest foot situation.[Eriya Blog]

hello everyone! ! My name is Eiriya. How have you been this winter?

I recently got what I wanted! It’s a sneaker.

In the photo, I’m wearing adidas Samba, which I bought in Canada last summer!

It was a second-hand pair that was as good as new, and my father happened to find it at a thrift store.

I’ve been wearing it since last summer, but I feel like if I keep wearing it, it’s going to fall apart!

So I want to increase the number of items for my feet. That’s when I found the adidas SUPERSTAR CORE BLACK. I want that pair now!

As I was writing this, I decided to buy it.

Don’t you feel like your mood changes greatly just by changing your feet?

See also  Climbing to the top again, Inspur Yunhai OpenStack Y version community technology contribution ranks first in China – China Travel Industry Reference

You may also like

Feng Xiaogang and Chen Chong starred in the...

The coveted accessory for 2023: borders | the...

Liu Tao ends his trip to Milan Fashion...

The brand’s global spokesperson Hsu Chi passionately interprets...

Q&A 50〜100 | Little Bit -emi suzuki official...

They made my week the dresser

FILA FUSION x N°21 once again released a...

Ephemeris of March 3: World Wildlife Day

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

The lawyer in the Otoño case lowered her...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy