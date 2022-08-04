Written by | Xiaoqing

Editor｜Li Kexin

Title Image｜IC Photo

“I never thought that one day, the festival can make people feel anxious.” Xiao C complained in the group. As an event planner, she must keep an eye on the Qixi Festival and make no mistakes. “People have become a kind of holiday marketing after all. Are you obsessed?” she asked.

Indeed, festival marketing is not only a must-have song, but even many links are repeated, the freshness is disappearing, and the meaning is disappearing. So close your eyes, you can guess what the main theme of this day is: WeChat red envelopes are staged again, 521, 999, 1314 are the most sought-after numbers today; roses and lover gift boxes are also circulating in the hands of delivery brothers and couriers send out.

Even so, some people still love this little luck that is slightly off track in the dull daily life. “It feels very good to be a person who can receive happiness and bring small happiness to others. At least the joy of the world is related to me.” Xiao F likes the sense of ritual during the festival. The act of wearing a Christmas hat on all friends’ avatars.

Some people love this wonderful, and some people are only suitable for watching. For Yu Xiaoqing, festivals only mean a change in the calendar. The calendar is torn off today’s page and repeated tomorrow, even the same as today’s last year. The time is folded and it is almost indistinguishable. I believe that many people, like Xiaoqing, just went to work as usual on this day, and nothing happened.

Just like Xiaoqing is going to push this manuscript for the Qixi Festival today, she went home from get off work and brushed her mobile phone in bed. When I was troubled by the topic, Xiaohongshu became the antidote. Even if the festival marketing has been criticized, the festive atmosphere on Xiaohongshu is not absent, and the output of people’s emotions and the expression of desires are still so strong.

Business beauty, national style collection, big-name gift boxes, the first store opened, it was very lively. Brands strive to resonate, inviting the public into the world they set, while unconsciously acting as a voice for public sentiment.

Although you know that brands are nothing more than using “festival dividends” to enhance their brand influence, thereby increasing sales, increasing activity and attracting new ones. But fortunately, there are still people who make ordinary festivals lively and fragrant, otherwise the festivals should almost come to an end.

It turns out that watching the festival marketing can be very happy as well. Even if the marketing difference is not big and the new ideas are not outstanding, in the context of the epidemic, such excitement is even somewhat precious.

01. Oh, what a beautiful Chen

The most lively is the offline business Meichen. The red rose, which represents “fiery love”, is the leading actress in the competition.

The sea of ​​roses of Beijing SKP is spread at the entrance of Tiffany & Co. By convention, pop-up Meichen will not be placed for too long, and “limited flower sea” has become a high-frequency word when sharing:

Zibo Wanxianghui Super Giant Rose Bouquet, rated as “the largest rose bouquet in the city”, will be displayed in the L1 atrium of Zibo Wanxianghui. At the same time, 999 flowers and roses will be given out for free on Qixi Festival:

“Flowers can be folded straight and must be folded, don’t wait until there are no flowers to break the branches.” The rose wall of Hangzhou Guoda City Plaza is in the shape of a waterfall, which is called “the ultimate romance from the sky” by netizens:

“I hide the roses behind my back and look forward to making an appointment with you at all times.” The rose “waterfall” in Wuyue Square, Jianye, Nanjing, poured down the long stairs:

Changchun also did not miss the “Rose Falls” competition. At the entrance of the NICILE buyer’s store in Weifeng East, the rose waterfall on the entire wall extends from the top of the building to the ground. Netizens can’t help sighing that “Changchun is really romantic this time”:

The protagonist of the Qixi Festival landscaping cannot lack “love”.

The meteorite love with a gradient of red and black, the alternating crescent moon and the old red line, and the romance of the Qixi Festival in Zhuhai belong to the “giant heart alley”. Note sharing did not forget to remind, to bring the entry “pounding heart silk” “sandwich alley”, and @ 福华里 to get a movie ticket:

By the West Lake in Hangzhou, is the hand-painted staircase version of love:

The love of Guiyang Yitian City is a balloon and a zebra crossing:

Harbin’s love appears in the central street of “one-stop photo-taking and punching-in”. The corridor on the 2nd floor of Jinan International is the best shooting location:

Open Xiaohongshu and search for “Qixi Raiders”, you can quickly feel the overwhelming information flow brought by these scenes. Everyone is talking about it, there are photos from various angles, there are photo guides. Of course, it is still unknown what kind of sales conversion these flash flashes can bring.

But at least Meichen’s “universality” is still effective, fast fermentation, and gathering people. Even if it may be mediocre and the characteristics are not distinctive, it is good that it can provide value to the group that identifies with it.

02, go, catch a national style gathering

There is a popular saying recently that the consumption of this generation of young people has begun to “return to their ancestors”. Going to the vegetable market, going to the big fair, those scenes that are life-like and flamboyant, and can better meet the needs of life in the real offline world, have been picked up again.

Searching for “market” in Xiaohongshu, you will get 1 million+ grass notes. And the notes related to the Tanabata market can also reach 4400+ articles.

“Going to the market on the night of Tanabata, let go of the soul’s desire for freedom, rush ❗️”, the joy is about to overflow the screen. In Wanda Plaza, Dawang Road, Beijing, there will be a Qixi market called “Controlled Objects Club”. The so-called “controlled objects” refer to the original brands of well-known bloggers, as well as all kinds of original accessories with unique ingenuity, as well as individual art and intangible cultural heritage handicrafts.

The market in Guangzhou Baixin Square is even more lively. There are quintet concerts and trunk fairs. The concert is also divided into two halves, the first half is a classic song, and the second half is a special performance of Jay Chou songs. The trunk night market also attracts tea, coffee, all kinds of creative handmade, and fresh food stall owners to settle in.

Xiamen’s summer night party is going to a higher level, a summer cocktail party with craft brewing, a colorful market with trendy clothes, outdoor movie viewing, special music artists from specially invited labels, and even the Qixi Festival. A limited edition “Rain of Rose Petals”.

The Qixi Festival outdoor party in Changsha is linked with the dream of “Not Super Wenheyou”. On the 3,000-square-meter lawn, more than 30 brands are gathered to “return for the tribe”:

There are so many markets, “national style is the best”. There are quite a few Guofeng Markets in Hangzhou City on the edge of the West Lake. You can tell how lively this Qixi Festival is just by hearing the name. “Hangzhou Song Yun Wonderful Night – Hundreds of People Pray for Blessing and Put Off Lanterns”, “Menghualu Firefly Night Market”, “Wu Liu Qixi Guofeng Market”.

“The flower market lights are like day, and the willows are on the top of the moon”, the Qixi Lantern Festival in Shanghai Yuyuan Garden has been launched, starting from the super popular drama “A Si and Little Bell” themed romantic country style market “Yu Jian Hao Shi”, you can wander to various places Time-honored store:

The Jigu Market in Beijing Langyuan VINTAGE claims to bring people back to the “80s”. The photo studio in the 1980s, the clothing in the 1980s… Of course, the mouth is retro, and the action is also closely following the trend. Surfing, fitness, swing dancing, coffee, craft brewing, also flashed in this Qixi retro market.

On the Douban group, you can browse “market groups” all over the country. Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Changsha, Hangzhou… are all included in the “tour map” by market lovers. The shape and value of the market are constantly changing, and the psychology and actions of the people who go to the market are always the same. A good market can resonate with the participants at the same frequency, and finally be engraved into the collective memory.

For brands, homeopathy has become particularly important. The popularity of the market and the popularity of the national tide market are related to the rise of “cultural confidence”, and the rise of the “national tide” is inevitable. But if you only let the “national trend” become a cliché, it will easily be backfired by traffic.

At the operational level, many markets are inclusive. They not only interpret the traditional aesthetics, but also grasp and innovate the contemporary style. This tension may be the key to the communication of the new Chinese style.

03. The first store of the brand is busy opening

If the movie has a festival stall, the brand’s first store opens, and it also likes to gather for festivals.

The first store of domestic menswear brand GXG opened in Wuhan. There is also a coffee shop called Circle Center hidden in the store. During the Qixi Festival, there is a second half-price cup of coffee in the audience. When you buy coffee, you can get a rose basket.

“Little Green Watch” Lola Rose also opened in time for the Chinese Valentine’s Day. The first store in Beijing is located on the basement floor of Taikoo Li South District, Sanlitun. The whole space presents an elegant dark green small world. Some netizens said, “It’s like stepping into a mysterious hotel journey, allowing you to immerse yourself in retro and The charm of fashion and coexistence”.

Changsha, with a high temperature of 40 degrees, welcomes the opening of Jiaoxia’s first store in Hunan, with a 20% discount on the whole site until August 14, bringing alternatives to those who are worried about Qixi Festival gifts.

AMI from Paris has a large number of domestic and foreign stars and trendy fans. The peach heart pattern and the capital letter A are its unique logo and even set off a fashion trend. AMI’s first store in Shandong has settled on the 2nd floor of Qingdao Hisense Plaza, and launched a limited edition pink red heart T-shirt for the Qixi Festival.

Zhang Yuanying, Rose Park Caiying, Liu Yuxin, NCT… KIRSH, who has a lot of idols, opened its first store in Hangzhou Yintai, “Cherry girls no longer need to buy from DG, now not only do they not need DG fees, but they can also try on offline. Tanabata couple outfits can be bought~”

Xi’an also welcomes Xiaochun Rihe, which is popular in Nanjing, on the west side of Wenshang Building in Luomah City. Xiaochun Rihe is a tiramisu specialty store that takes the cute route from the name, the door to the logo and the clerk. There are mochi tiramisu, green tiramisu, Menglongshengqiao tiramisu and so on.

The demand for festivals can easily make the freshness stronger. But to test whether you are fashionable and trendy, it is not simply a “first store” that can easily make it to the list.

Whether in Shanghai, Chengdu, or Beijing, commercial projects are everywhere, and it becomes more and more difficult to segment and differentiate. But there are still so many first-store brands and independent brands in different styles, enriching people’s choices, so that every need and every kind of wandering has its own destination.

04, big gift box: roll to death

In addition to beauty and activities, large and small limited gift boxes are also frequent visitors during festivals.

The “Dream in a Dream” that pokes the center bus is vividly interpreted as both good-looking and delicious.

The beauty industry has always had a tradition of launching gift boxes on Qixi Festival. Although it contains nothing more than hand creams, perfumes, make-up, makeup removers, etc. that can be bought all year round, but when you put them in new packaging, combine them together, and add a special price, you can become Popular again.

It was good-looking before, and now it must be practical, and even the copywriting is “rolled”.

YSL “To Love” ALL IN Gift Box:

“With you, I found the meaning of love”

The gift box contains: small gold bars + small black bars + leather air cushion + permanent liquid foundation + water of freedom + night queen essence + night queen eye cream

Armani “Legendary Red Tube” Lip Glaze Gift Box:

“Give peony, love for the rest of your life”

The gift box contains: red tube velvet matte lip glaze x2

Armani Haute Couture Fragrance “Jade Dragon” Gift Box:

“After watching the fireworks in the world, you are still my firmest choice”

The gift box includes: Gao Ding private fragrance Yulong tea fragrance + the same fragrance soap

Lancome “Xinghe Limited” Lipstick Gift Box:

“Love is vast, but you can cross the galaxy and write your eternal love in the “star””

The gift box contains: Tanabata Limited Pure Lipstick

Estee Lauder “Pleated Concentric” Lipstick Gift Box:

“Love is endless, romantic revival, the world is pleated into poetry, I love you as the last line”

Gift box contains: pleated small gold tube lipstick x3

CPB “Light Year Conservation” Gift Box:

“Hold the next key, love shines brightly, and dedicate full love”

Gift box contains: CPB Diamond Brightening Essence

Shiseido “Yue Wei” gift box:

“Going both ways, love is mutual “healing””

The gift box includes: Yuewei lotion + limited big-ear dog humidifier

In the eyes of boys, perhaps such a gift box is more comprehensive, “insured and realistic”, and accurately solves the big problem of gift-giving for straight men. But for girls who receive gifts, the sense of use and fit of cosmetics vary from person to person, and there may be few pieces that can be used in the end.

However, the boys who have been at the bottom of the consumption decision-making process rarely have the final say in the festival. After all, they are the ones who pay for it, and the branded gift boxes for boys can easily coincide with them.

05、

“Is the festival an obsession?” – yes and no. Brands need festivals to market, and young people need to find an outlet in the complicated life.

“How many people are still celebrating the festival this year?” – There are always people who are celebrating the festival. Existence is reasonable, and it is always the rule of the world. “Festival marketing” will not weaken, it will only evolve, or assimilate.

Some studies have found that the same piece of chocolate, if you eat it in a more ritualistic way, will bring you more happiness than if you eat it casually. The ritual sense of the festival is actually used to feel your own existence and feel the moment. different from other moments.

In this case, watch or participate in it to reduce mental internal friction. Go to punch cards, go to big fairs, at least, our lives are not standing still.