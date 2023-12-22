I went to “Supreme” in LA! Inai’s stay in America in LA Part 1[稲井孝太朗ブログ]

Hello.

Continuing with my stay in America. Last time I wrote the Las Vegas version, so if you are interested, please read that as well.

I had a lot of free time in Los Angeles and was able to do some sightseeing, so this is a two-part series, Part 1 and Part 2!

This is where I headed as soon as I arrived in Los Angeles.

Supreme！！

This store is a West Hollywood store that just opened this year. There were long lines on this day as it was the release date for collaboration items with Stone Island.

We lined up for about 30 minutes to get in!

This is what it’s like inside the store.

I got excited and ended up wasting my money. It’s a reflection…

I will introduce the purchased items in my personal clothes snaps and more!

I had something to do that night, so I’ll skip it.

~the next day~

I went to the gym in the morning, worked up a sweat, and headed straight to Beverly Hills! !

I’ve heard of it, but I honestly don’t know what kind of place it is.

But I went and was surprised.

It feels like you’re in a movie no matter where you walk.

It was a city with avant-garde splendor and a sense of tradition.

We headed to a high-end street called “Rodeo Drive,” which stands out even in Beverly Hills.

If you look around, you’ll see famous brands like GUCCI, PRADA, CHANEL, and BALENCIAGA.

Does it feel like Omotesando in Japan? What is it?

Rodeo Drive is also the setting for the movie “Pretty Woman.”

I had never seen it before, so I think I would have been more excited if I had gone after seeing it.

That’s the only thing I regret.

After walking around town, we had lunch at a Mexican restaurant.

In America, like Beverly Hills, there are many restaurants and shops that feel like hideaways, and even if you look at them from the outside, it’s just a white wall or an ordinary building, but when you open the door, it’s gorgeous, and you can’t imagine it from the outside. There were many things that made me feel like the world was expanding.

Maybe it’s because Los Angeles is so close to Mexico, but the Mexican food was really delicious.

You talked a little too much.

Please look forward to the next one.

Share this: Facebook

X

