Ibai’s Evening of the Year on Twitch: everything you need to know

Con 60,000 people in the Metropolitan Stadium of Madrid y more than 3 million following the day on Twitch, began The Evening of the Year 3 of Ibai Llanos. The day began with the music of the Spanish band Estopa and continued with the fight of Ampeter v. Abraham Matthew where the Spanish producer prevailed.

When Mateo was consecrated with the triumph, Argentina’s María Becerra appeared on stage. “La nena de Argentina” was planted before what is, perhaps, the largest audience of her entire career, taking into account face-to-face and virtual.

After the third fight there was a previously unannounced surprise show of Milo J with Nicki Nicole and Duki. Once again, the Argentine presence stood out in the mega-event.

Nicki Nicole and Milo J in Soiree of the Year 3.

La Velada is one of the most massive Spanish-speaking events of the year and will be broadcast without commercial breaks. The sponsors will be appointed by Ibai himself during the course of the day.

The six fights: expectation for Coscu

After the confrontation between Abraham Mateo and Ampeter, it was up to the Mexican Samy Rivers vs. the Spanish Marina Rivers. It was the local that took the victory in an even fight. By this time Eladio Carrion took the stage and the crowd vibrated with his music.

The fourth fight was won by Fernanfloo that he had to fight against Luzu and at the end he sang rosary flowers. The artist received great affection from the public.

When the night settled on the stage and the expectation grew for the meeting of Misho and the Chilean Shelao, the first heavyweight fight in the history of the Evening of the YearOr, the unexpected happened: Misho lost his shoulder and the victory went to Shelao.

What are the six fights of the Evening of Year 3

Each match will be divided into three rounds of three minutes each, with intervals between each fight to present some of the great artists that The Evening of the Year 3 will have. The fights will be:

Abraham Matthew vs. Ampeter Rivers vs. The Rivers Luzu vs. Fernanfloo Misho vs. Shelao The Chosen One (to be known at the moment) vs. Mayichi Coscu vs. German Garmendia

Who are the artists that will be part of the Evening of Year 3

Ozuna, Feid, María Becerra, Estopa, Rosario Flores and Quevedo are the artists who will participate in the meeting. There will also be Argentine streamers: Brunenger, Spreen, Unicornio and Momo, as well as Tuli Acosta, Lit Killah and Duki.

The schedules, from the start to the last fight

12.00 – 13.50: Red carpet of La Velada del Año 3 13.50: Estopa Show 14.00: Abraham Mateo vs. Ampeter 2:50 p.m.: María Becerra Show 3:00 p.m.: Rivers vs. La Rivers 15.50: Third show: Eladio Carrión 16.00: Luzu vs. Fernanfloo 16.50: Fourth show: Rosario 17:00: Misho vs. Shelao 17.50: Fifth show (artist to be confirmed) 18.00: The Chosen One (it will be known above the ring) vs. Mayichi 18.50: Sixth show (artist to be confirmed) 19.00: Coscu vs. German Garmendia

RB / GI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

