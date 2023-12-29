“IBES” is going into the next round: These stars are moving to the jungle camp

“IBES” goes into the next round These stars are moving to the jungle camp



December 29, 2023, 1:58 p.m. Listen to article

This audio version was artificially generated. More info | Send feedback

January makes reality TV hearts beat faster. Because then it’s jungle camp time again. In just a few weeks, these twelve stars have to dig through cockroaches, drink vomit fruit smoothies and eat kangaroo testicles.

January is jungle time – also next year. “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!” starts on Friday, January 19th on RTL. It is now the 17th season. It starts straight away with a three-hour live show, for the first time in prime time at 8.15 p.m. On the second day, Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen will also report live from the Australian jungle in prime time, but then only for two hours.

While the two presenters make themselves comfortable in the tree house, animal roommates, spectacular jungle tests and emotional campfire moments await the twelve IBES campers in the new jungle camp season. But whether pop star, former national player, model or reality star: They all want to be crowned queen or king of the jungle.

From pop stars to national players to reality stars, everything will be there in 2024.

(Photo: RTL)

These twelve stars are moving to the jungle camp:

Anya Elsner: The 20-year-old, who was particularly offensive with her selfish nature on “Germany’s Next Top Model”, wants to show a completely new side of herself in Australia. And she has long since finished with the modeling business, she reveals to RTL.

Leyla Lahouar: Instead of roses, the “Bachelor” candidate has a cot and cockroaches in the jungle. However, the 27-year-old will have to dress warmly in the exams because “eating disgusting” is not her thing at all.

Kim Virginia Hartung: People think the 28-year-old is a luxury brat – “and they’re not that wrong,” says Hartung about herself. In Australia, in addition to the crown, she’s hoping for a love comeback with a very specific candidate .

Mike Heiter: For the 31-year-old reality star, moving into the jungle camp is a dream come true. Heiter became known through the dome show “Love Island”. On “Are You The One? – Reality Stars in Love” he had a hot affair with Kim Virginia Hartung, but it didn’t end particularly well. The two now meet again Down Under.

Cora Schumacher: The racing driver and ex-wife of former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher is “on a journey to myself”. In the jungle, the 47-year-old is “just really looking forward to getting to know myself again.” Crawling animals aren’t her thing, but she’s determined to go through all the tests.

With Lucy Diakovska, a real pop star is also moving to the jungle camp.

(Foto: picture alliance / xim.gs)

Lucy Diakovska: At 47, the “No Angels” singer feels “finally absolutely ready” for the jungle camp. In her own words, Diakovska is a fighter and says that she knows no fears, only challenges.

Sarah Kern: As a model and as the wife of fashion designer Otto Kern, the 55-year-old was at home on the red carpets for years and was a welcome guest at celebrity parties. Now the designer wants to do away with her old image of the “Schicki-Micki-Auntie from Munich”. And where better to do that than in the jungle?

Twenty4Tim: He’s already a little star on the internet, now Tim Maximilian Kampmann alias Twenty4Tim wants to make it big on reality TV. The 23-year-old has been successful on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Co. for several years – millions of followers see his videos.

Fabio Knez: The 30-year-old is the vacuum cleaner representative of the hearts and delights reality TV fans with his extravagant appearance and inimitable manner. He once wanted to conquer Yeliz Koc on “Make Love, Fake Love”, then he tried his luck in love Bathrobe and specially designed swimming trunks at “Are you the One? – Realitystars in Love” on the beach in Thailand. Now it’s the jungle’s turn.

David Odonkor: The former national player had his greatest football moment when he ran past a chip ball from Bernd Schneider in stoppage time at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, crossed to Oliver Neuville and he scored the national team’s victory against Poland. Now the 39-year-old wants to prove himself in Australia.

Felix von Jascheroff: He is the second GZSZ Felix to venture into the jungle. After Felix van Deventer (2019 place 2), it is now Felix von Jascheroff’s turn. The 41-year-old actor is “up for a really crazy adventure”.

Heinz Hoenig: No theater stage, no film, no series is safe from Heinz Hoenig. The 72-year-old actor has legendary status in German television entertainment. And now he is venturing into completely unknown territory: the jungle camp 2024.

In 17 live shows, the jungle campers will be able to prove again in 2024 that they are ready for anything – and, above all, that they can swallow anything. Of course, Busch legend Dr. Bob aside. The jungle moderation duo Zietlow-Köppen is once again available live from Australia with advice, action and a cheeky saying on their lips. Together with all reality TV fans, they are looking forward to gossip around the campfire, lots of fun and screaming during the exams.

Who will ultimately hold their nerve, prevail against the competition and succeed Djamila Rowe? Viewers can be sure: The jungle camp, which won the German Television Prize, will provide the answer at the latest at the grand finale on Sunday, February 4th.

Share this: Facebook

X

