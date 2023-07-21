Ibis revolution, the Stellantis super battery that can help bring down the price of electric cars

ROME – An energy storage battery capable of integrating the functions of inverter and charger. It is the result of four years of projects, models and simulations by the engineers and researchers of the French National Center for Scientific Research, Stellantis and Saft. A result that makes it possible to obtain a more efficient battery, thus offering greater autonomy to electric vehicles, and at the same time capable of making it more reliable and less expensive, also freeing up space in the vehicle. The project, called Intelligent battery integrated system (Ibis), has taken the form of a demonstration prototype, which has been in operation for a year, which has already obtained numerous patents and represents a real revolution compared to the energy conversion systems currently in use.

In the field of electric mobility, the Ibis project will lead to the adoption of new standards in the design of electric propulsion systems as well as in the field of future applications in the stationary energy sector. “With Ibis, the conversion boards that perform the functions of inverter and charger – explain the technicians – are mounted as close as possible to the elements of the lithium-ion battery. A sophisticated control system allows the battery to directly produce alternating current for the electric motor”.

Currently the research team is working on the realization of a real vehicle prototype that will be tested on Stellantis test benches and tracks and on the road, with the aim of making the technology available on Stellantis vehicles before the end of the decade. “Our journey towards electrification is fueled by the excellence of innovation and research that uses the most advanced technologies to meet the real needs of electric vehicle buyers in terms of range, habitability and accessibility, while reducing the environmental impact through greater efficiency – said Ned Curic, chief engineering & technology officer at Stellantis – This revolutionary battery system could represent a decisive step in Stellantis’ commitment to provide useful, easy-to-use and advanced technologies for all”.

In practice, the Ibis project offers the opportunity to reduce the weight of vehicles and the cost of battery propulsion systems as well as the production costs of the vehicles, while at the same time making available a wide range of new functionalities. “Saft has been operating in the field of industrial battery system innovation for over 100 years – underlined Cedric Duclos, CEO of Saft – As pioneers in this cutting-edge sector, our researchers are able to manage research programs like Ibis in the long term. We are delighted to lead this innovative project which aims to revolutionize the fields of electromobility and stationary energy storage systems in cooperation with other esteemed partners operating in this field”. The Ibis project is funded by the Future Investment Plan, managed by the French Environment and Energy Management Agency and coordinated by Stellantis. The companies Saft, E2Cad, Sherpa Engineering, research laboratories of the French National Center for Scientific Research and the Institut Lafayette are participating in the project.

