2022-09-26 17:16
Original title: Ibrahimovic enters the film and television industry and becomes an action star full of domineering

Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the dominant player on the pitch, but the 40-year-old has recently hit the big screen as a handsome Roman warrior. Ibrahimovic participated in the shooting of the French film “The Legend of Gallic Heroes”, which will be officially released in February next year. In the recently released trailer, Ibrahimovic appeared in the shape of a Roman soldier, and there were fighting scenes.

“The Legend of Gallic Heroes” is a classic French comedy film. The new episode is set in the Chinese Han Dynasty. The role of Ibrahimovic is a Roman general. In the trailer, he spreads his hands to accept the cheers of the soldiers, and there are also action scenes where he uses his magical footwork to lift his helmet and defeat the enemy with one punch. The character has a certain weight.

Ibrahimovic is still recuperating from injury and has not played for AC Milan this season, but making movies is not his development goal for the time being. Ibrahimovic said that he wants to continue to be employed on the football field: "I am not afraid, and now I have positive contact every day, When I return to the court, everyone will pay attention to me, what is needed now is patience, I have not considered retirement, everyone will wait for me to return."

