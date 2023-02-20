Recently, we can talk about the peak of Chinese sci-fi film and television, especially Liu Cixin’s “Three-Body Problem”. The animated version and the live-action TV version were released at about the same time. 3.9 points.

The animated version of “Three-Body Problem” was released on December 10 last year. It was based on the second part of the original novel “Three-Body Problem II: Dark Forest”. Going down, currently only 3.9 points.

Nearly half of the evaluations are 1-star, and the total number of 5-star and 4-star good screens is less than 14%. It can be said that word of mouth is overwhelming.

Perhaps due to the severe decline in word-of-mouth, the animated version of “Three-Body” announced last week that it will be postponed for two weeks and will be broadcast again on March 4th. It may take this time to modify the content and save the image that is constantly declining. I don’t know how long it will take for two weeks Can they work miracles.

On the other hand, the evaluation of the “Three-Body Problem” TV series is the opposite of that of the animated version. Although the adapted content was complained about during the period, the content of the next few episodes saved word of mouth and was even highly praised. The score of “Body” is still rising, and the score has risen to 8.5 points after the finale.

Netizens who have learned about Douban scores should know that,If domestic film and television works can have an evaluation of 8.5 points, they are almost all high-quality products.