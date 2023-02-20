Home Entertainment Ice and Fire: The score of the TV drama version of “Three-Body Problem” rose to 8.5, and the animation version fell below 3.9 points–fast technology–technology changes the future
Entertainment

Ice and Fire: The score of the TV drama version of “Three-Body Problem” rose to 8.5, and the animation version fell below 3.9 points–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
Ice and Fire: The score of the TV drama version of “Three-Body Problem” rose to 8.5, and the animation version fell below 3.9 points–fast technology–technology changes the future

Recently, we can talk about the peak of Chinese sci-fi film and television, especially Liu Cixin’s “Three-Body Problem”. The animated version and the live-action TV version were released at about the same time. 3.9 points.

The animated version of “Three-Body Problem” was released on December 10 last year. It was based on the second part of the original novel “Three-Body Problem II: Dark Forest”. Going down, currently only 3.9 points.

Nearly half of the evaluations are 1-star, and the total number of 5-star and 4-star good screens is less than 14%. It can be said that word of mouth is overwhelming.

Perhaps due to the severe decline in word-of-mouth, the animated version of “Three-Body” announced last week that it will be postponed for two weeks and will be broadcast again on March 4th. It may take this time to modify the content and save the image that is constantly declining. I don’t know how long it will take for two weeks Can they work miracles.

Ice and Fire: The score of the TV drama version of

On the other hand, the evaluation of the “Three-Body Problem” TV series is the opposite of that of the animated version. Although the adapted content was complained about during the period, the content of the next few episodes saved word of mouth and was even highly praised. The score of “Body” is still rising, and the score has risen to 8.5 points after the finale.

Netizens who have learned about Douban scores should know that,If domestic film and television works can have an evaluation of 8.5 points, they are almost all high-quality products.

See also  Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, rare hail hail disrupts all models | Piazza San Marco | Fall 2021-2022 fashion show | Italian brand

Ice and Fire: The score of the TV drama version of

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Xianrui

You may also like

Cai Xukun set off for Milan Fashion Week...

Ang Lee: The next movie “Bruce Lee” will...

The Macallan releases a new range of single...

Grasso: “Maserati and the return to the future....

There must be 3 good attitudes to welcome...

Volvo Recharge, finally on display the car that...

Jonathan Majors refuses to go back and watch...

Grand Seiko Launches New Hi-Beat GMT Model “Yukigesho”...

Goldwin x KAPTAIN SUNSHINE New Joint GORE-TEX Jacket...

“Disco Boy”, the only Italian in competition in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy