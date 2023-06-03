Ice Nine Kills – Wurst Vacation Tour 2023 – 25.05.2023, Simm City Wien – Live Review

Ice Nine Kills – Wurst Vacation Tour 2023

Event: Simm City Wien

Support: Defying Decay, Lansdowne, Hurry

Origin: USA

Ticket: € 29,90

Genre: Heavy Metal



Last February the guys from Ice Nine Kills postpone many tour dates. In the course of Wurst Vacation Tour they now also made a stopover in Vienna and made the stage unsafe. They had strong support with them.

The evening started at 7:15 p.m. with the seven-piece band Defying Decay. The Thai metal band heated up the audience. Singer Jay already disassembled during the performance of their new single System Of Sinners his microphone. A technician came to help – but it took a while before the show could continue. hit like The Law 112: Secrecy and Renegades or Judas Kiss could not be missing. The gig was a good start to a long evening and an ideal preparation for everything that was to come.

We’re from Boston and we’re lucky to be here.

Lansdowne played in Vienna for the first time and made the hall tremble. The audience echoed their own joy and passion for the music, jumping and dancing along to the beat. Boston native Bad released her new album Medicine and opened their gig with the title track. By now all the fans had arrived in the evening at the latest. Glenn Mungo, Drums, played with all their might and euphoria and created wind – a welcome cooling off in the otherwise rather hazy photo pit. Finally they performed Watch Me Burn and One Shot; the audience interacted and lost themselves in the music.



Crime as inspiration

The art project is so musically striking Hurry may be – lyrically they fit perfectly into the line up. Their lyrics deal with modern crime and were the perfect introduction to the headliner. They are not afraid to name names – especially the names of the victims. The setlist was a good mix of the albums Chapter I, Chapter II and various singles. Hurry won many new fans that evening – their performance was electrifying, fascinating and left the audience amazed and cheering. The performance and lighting were perfectly matched to each song.



Surreal, intense, scary

Ice Nine Kills have made a name for themselves in the metalcore scene – they have been present for 20 years and have now reached The Silver Scream II: Welcome To Horrorwood also the German-language album charts. The band found inspiration for twelve out of 14 songs in horror films. Appropriately, the stage with fog and strobe lights turned into an intense and eerie spectacle – singers Spenger Charnas staged well-known murder scenes with actors on the stage.

The all-too-familiar staging had a particularly intense effect IT is the End; a “kid” in a yellow raincoat and red balloon and a creepy clown. Communion Of The Cursed was a special surprise as it was the only song not off the albums The Silver Scream and The Silver Scream II: Welcome To Horrorwood came from.

For hits like American Nightmare the audience sang along in chorus. performed as an encore Ice Nine Kills the Song Welcome To Horrorwood – Singer Spencer Charnas got into the audience and performed in the crowd.

It was a surreal evening with many genres, very good lyrics and rousing performances. If you were caught in the ecstasy and euphoria, it stayed the whole evening. All bands are an absolute recommendation – Ice Nine Kills are in support of Metallica on the M72 World Tour and absolutely worth seeing.

